A Lawton touch to Friday night lights
It’s no secret behind the life of the residents of Lawton. With one of the largest artillery schools in the Army, the lifestyle of Lawton brings a big sense of the military presence. As Veterans Day landed on the Thursday before the game, it was only fitting that Lawton would celebrate accordingly. MacArthur got into the festivities after an idea pitched by Coach Max Plunk in effort to do something for the veterans. After a few calls and arranged plans with LPS administration, the Highlanders were able to grant about 250 newly graduated privates VIP access and seating to the game last Friday. Near the northeast side of Cameron Stadium, many Army privates were there cheering on MacArthur.
“We have some military parents of our kids. I texted them and they knew who to contact, get ball rolling and make it happen, Manning said. “It was awesome, I thought it was great. The whole thing was really cool.”
Players ran out with the American flag, giving it to the privates and interacting with them before the game. It was an inspiring event that has LPS considering making it a habit during the regular season.
“I noticed one time late in the game; You could tell it was chants they have. They changed of their chants to Highlanders to fit us,” Manning said. “The whole thing was a lot of fun.”
Whatever it may be, it might have been the slight edge the Highlanders needed to win the game.
Experienced leadership
The season of playoffs exponentially raises the stakes for all teams. One loss, and the season is over. MacArthur treaded that line last Friday night against Piedmont, winning 14-10 over the Wildcats to keep their postseason journey alive. On a night where a lot of things didn’t go right, head football coach Brett Manning pleased on how the team handled the early adversity.
“I was really proud of our team. Things were not going very well at first. We missed some opportunities in the first half to put points on the board,” Manning said. “To hang in there and fight, come back and take the lead at the end, you got to win games like that.”
Perhaps it was the abundance of playmakers MacArthur has. Perhaps it’s the team’s experience. Maybe the real answer is the large experience amount of experience the Highlander staff has. Having coaches like Michael Pooschke, Mike Reffett, Phil Dennis, Max Plunk, Ernie Manning, Jaden Benway, Jake Baker, Alex Orta and others on the staff is a key that gives the Highlanders an edge on any given Friday night.
“I have always thought our coaching staff is a huge advantage against most of the people we play. These guys do a great job, and have been doing it for a long time,” he said. “It is important to have guys that know about it and have been there.”
Since the 2014 state title run, no coach has left the program throughout many district titles, winning seasons and deep playoff runs. While they may not face four flex-bone offenses per year anymore, that knowledge came to fruition on Friday.
Even outside the coaching staff, players like Devin Bush, Eperone Taito, Vaughn Poppe and Montez Edwards are prime examples of how important experience is in the hunt for a state championship. Look no further than Poppe’s fingertip, season saving catch to give the Highlanders the go-ahead touchdown with five minutes left in the game. It all fluctuates around having strong leadership, and MacArthur embodied that last Friday.
“All these guys have been on the field for us since they were sophomores, some even as freshman. They got it all,” he said. “They got the playing experience and the leadership under their belt. When we need them to step up, they will execute.”
Prioritizing Pryor
While the intensity of the playoff season is easy to take note of, another aspect to keep in mind of is rare school matchups. football districts are to blame for this. For example, in 5A-D1, MacArthur plays schools that are relatively close in proximity. Now, teams from all over the state will face each other in a battle of unfamiliar foes. Thanks to 21st century technology, Manning and his team can get a step ahead of the curve.
“We trade video, and that’s the biggest thing we do and how we prepare is watch the video of their last two games,” he said. “We try to come up with a game plan based off what we’ve seen.”
From the Tulsa area, Pryor exemplifies the talented pool of schools within the community. From the 6A powerhouses of Jenks, Bixby, Union to one of the best teams in 5A at Collinsville, it is a mecca of football talent.
“There’s a lot of good Tulsa area teams,” he said. “Tulsa is a really good place for football right now.”
Running out of the spread offense, Pryor quarterback #15 leads the passing attack for the Tigers. If there’s one goal that Pryor has offensively, it would be to get the ball to #17. A vocal point in on the offense, #17 also shines from defensively being one of the top tacklers from his safety position.
“They throw the ball around a lot. they remind me a lot of Noble and Ardmore, who threw the ball a lot against us. I’m glad we were able to get that game under our belt,” Manning said. “I’d be surprised if he wasn’t their leading tacklers from his safety spot and he is a definitely the guy they try to get it to in the passing game.
The stakes only get hotter and higher from here on out. As the second round of playoffs, this will mark the final home-field advantage game for the Highlanders. From now on, all games will be neutral sited. In honor of the last football game in Lawton, Manning is ready for the Highlander pride to shine bright on Friday.
“We feel fortunate to be here after the tough game last week. We feel good about it and happy to get a playoff win. We are excited to get another one this week. Last football game of the year in Lawton, so come out and cheer us on.”
— Compiled by Charles Ajjarapu