Tiger-Highlander classic
Another cold November night, another MacArthur and Ardmore classic. Big play after big plays, turnovers and MacArthur record broken spelled out last Fridays matchup between the Tigers and the Highlanders. While the Tigers did win a narrow 41-40 win, the OSSA marginal point system gave way for MacArthur to win the district. While the goal was accomplished, Manning was ready to win the game upright.
“We got we wanted but we didn’t get it the way we wanted to. Obviously there’s l things we wish had back. We felt like we could’ve won the game at the end and didn’t get it done. Hopefully, that’s a learning experience and hopefully if we are in that situation again, we will be able to pull it out at the end.”
Even though the game brought MacArthur their first loss of the season, Isaiah Gray became the new single-season rushing leader in school history. After a 276-yard night, Gray became MacArthur’s newest single rushing record holder. For Manning, it is a testament to not only Gray but the big men blocking ahead of him.
“For Isaiah to be mentioned with Lawton greats, it says a lot about him and our offensive line,” Manning said.
Gray was an essential part in helping the Highlanders stay pace with Ardmore’s high flying passing attack. Four words that is hardly ever associated when speaking of the team from the southeast, In recent years, Ardmore has become a more spread-offensive team. To Manning it’s credit to the offensive talent they possess, and a dual threat playmaking quarterback running the show.
“We have been use to flex one with them for a lot of years. They got a good athletic quarterback and that’s probably one of their main reasons why they are not in the flex bone,” he said. “That’s good coaching on their part. When you have a good player like that, you need to make sure you using him right and not wasting him.”
It had all the makings of classic, week ten showdown between two 5A-D1 Goliaths. One would stand, one would fall. For the Highlanders, this is just a picture of what’s to come in the next four weeks.
“It’s a equivalent of a semifinal level game. Ardmore is a really good team and we are really good team.
Wildcats coming to town
In a two weeks span, the Piedmont Wildcats will make the hour and half drive south to Cameron Stadium for the second time. Two weeks ago, it was Lawton Eisenhower. This week, they face newly crown 5A-D1 champions Lawton MacArthur. Manning felt that Eisenhower were able to run the ball well, boding well for the Highlander running attack. To be successful against the Wildcats, Manning wants his team to finish drives with points.
“Piedmont doe a good job a really tightening up when they get tot the red zone. With Eisenhower and other people. they made red zone stops weather it’s a field goal or a turnover. They do a good job on keeping people out of the end zone. It’s going to be important for us to finish drives,” Manning said.
With a game against Altus to help, Manning is glad to have that matchup to help prepare for the Wildcats. Compared in years past where MacArthur saw the flex bone offense four times a year, it was nice to get a glimpse before the lights of playoffs come on.
“I was really grateful that they did that. I knew a first round match up with Piedmont was possible,” Manning said. “It was really important to be able to get that Altus game under our belt with a flex bone game plan.”
— Compiled by Charles Ajjarapu