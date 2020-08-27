CRUCIAL GAME: Sept. 25 at Duncan — The Demons have had Mac’s number the past two years, with last season’s game ultimately putting Duncan in the playoffs at MacArthur’s expense. Unlike in recent years, this game will be the district opener, and could help set the tone for the Highlanders’ season.
QUOTE OF NOTE: “We wanted to try to do something that would make up for missing spring ball. That was basically our focus in June. July (was) pretty normal, compared to the beginning of the summer. We were able to build a routine that was similar to past years.”