OKLAHOMA CITY — Like Xerxes battling the Spartans at Thermopylae, Friday night’s game between MacArthur and Southeast began as a stalemate but ended in an obliteration with the invaders from defeating the Spartans 43-8.
“It was good to get a district win,” Highlander head coach Brett Manning said. “I wasn't really happy with how we started but once we got going, we did everything I wanted to do.”
The first quarter was fairly dull with neither team moving the ball downfield and looked to get worse for the Highlanders after QB Gage Graham threw an interception at the Spartans 11-yard-line. The Spartans were able to move the ball all the way to their own 48 before a fumble, recovered by DL Lazaughn Jackson put the ball back into the Highlanders possession. RB Walker Blackmon was able to move through the Spartan defense, making it to the 7-yard-line, but a bad snap had Graham scrambling to find the ball with a loss of 9 yards to end the first quarter at the 18-yard-line and 2nd and goal.
Seconds into the second quarter, the Highlanders were able to put a touchdown on the board with an 18-yard rush by Nasir Kemper, making the score 7-0.
Highlander defense kept the Spartans at their own 28-yard-line, forcing Southeast to punt, but a bad kick had the Highlanders recovering the ball at the Spartan 28. The Highlanders took advantage of the field position with a handoff to RB Isaiah Gray who rushed 28-yards into the endzone. The two-point conversion was completed with a short pass to RB Devin Bush to make the score 15-0 with 10:03 left in the half.
The Highlanders would go on to score two more times in the first half — once on a 4-yard rush from Kemper and 17-yard pass to WR Amarion Hicks to close the half at 30-0.
The Highlanders returned from the locker room ready to end the game, and end the game they did with two more touchdowns — the first off a 30-yard pass to WR Edward Montez and the final from a 28-yard run by RB Fontane Molett with 8 seconds left in the third.
The Highlander defense essentially shut the Spartan offense down, only allowing 1 touchdown with a two-point conversion late in the third quarter.
Kemper, who committed to the University of North Texas, gave credit to Friday night’s win to the Highlander defense.
“I feel like our defense did really, really good job,” Kemper said. “The one touchdown was from our JV squad, but they went out there and they actually played really good and kept the Spartan offense to just 8 points.”
Friday, Oct. 15 the Highlanders will return to Lawton and host the 2-4 Noble Bears for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“Tonight was an easy district win,” said Gray. “We’re going to have to work harder and be more locked in when we face Noble next week. They’re going to give us a harder game, but we’ll be ready.”