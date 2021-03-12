OWASSO — At times, MacArthur looked as lost as it had been since its last defeat, three months prior. At other times, the Highlanders played — and shot — as well as they had in nearly three weeks.
But for nearly the entirety of their state semifinal game with Sapulpa on Friday, the Highlanders showed the mental toughness that has come to personify the team. And after going through enough emotional highs and lows in one game to last most teams a week, MacArthur outlasted the Chieftans, 86-79, advancing to the boys Class 5A state championship game, a place the program has never been before.
The No. 3 Highlanders face No. 1 Carl Albert for the state championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mabee Center in Tulsa. The game will be streaming on Oklahoma Sports Network.
Facing the rare opponent that could match them in terms of pace and athleticism, the Highlanders were in a closely-contested first quarter, before breaking things open late. MacArthur held a 25-18 lead with just over 20 seconds remaining in the first quarter. But senior guard Danquez Dawsey, playing with 2 fouls, streaked through the lane on an inbounds play and scored a close-range bucket. When Sapulpa missed a shot on the other end, Dawsey grabbed the rebound and drained a 3-pointer just before the quarter buzzer to make it a 12-point Mac advantage after 8 minutes.
But that was the end of the good news for the first half as far as Highlander fans were concerned.
First, Dawsey drew his third personal foul, requiring head coach Marco Gagliardi to go to his bench. With Mac’s leading scorer off the court, the Chieftans took advantage and chipped away at the lead. When Sapulpa’s Vernon Durant hit a foul-line jumper while being fouled by Montez Edwards, his ensuing free throw cut the Mac lead back down to five with about 5:30 left in the 2nd quarter. Then, a Jackson Skipper basket-plus-one, followed by a Durant dunk, made it 34-32 for the Highlanders. Two free throws from the 6’7 Skipper later tied the game. With 2:04 left in the half, Vezhon Tate hit a free throw to put the Chieftans up for the first time, with two more free throws by Mason Dement giving Sapulpa a 3-point halftime lead.
But the Highlanders opened the second half with a flourish. Brandon Cowan had a lay-up, and a Mac steal turned into a lay-in by Marty Perry, who got fouled on the play and made the free throw to put Mac up two. Three-pointers by Perry and Earl Moseby put Mac up 5, before a couple of Sapulpa buckets evened things with 5:30 left in the quarter. Arzhonte Dallas joined in on the 3-pointer party, hitting a triple. But Durant and Dement, who scored all but one of the Chieftans’ points in the third quarter, made sure the Sapulpa kept it tied after three quarters.
Dawsey started the fourth quarter off with an NBA-range 3, and Perry made a contested lay-up to make it a 5-point lead. Then, Dallas hit a 3-pointer to make the lead 65-57 with 5:31 left. Two Sapulpa free throws but Perry responded with another long ball, making it a 9-point game. Taft fouled Dawsey, who made both free throws. After scoring just four points in the second quarter, Mac had rallied to hold an 11-point advantage.
“We are, mentally, extremely tough,” Gagliardi said. “We were mentally sharp, mentally prepared. More than anything, I think this team was mentally more prepared to come here than any team I’ve ever coached.”
The toughness endured and the shots kept falling. Dallas hit his third 3-ball of the 2nd half. Perry scored on a drop step. Dawsey added a high-difficulty lay-up. And from there, with Sapulpa unable to cut the lead under three possessions, it was time to drain the clock and celebrate for MacArthur.
Dawsey led the way with 25 points, 16 of them in the 2nd half. Dallas wound up with 21 points, while Earl Moseby had 12 points and Marty Perry scored 13 of his 16 points after the break. It was a team effort. It was a gutsy effort. And it was exactly what Mac expected.
“We knew we were going to be in a dogfight the first two rounds,” Gagliardi said. “But we also knew that if we stuck together, if we played together, if we trusted each other and we did all those things we talk about all the time, we’d get through it, somehow, some way. At the end of the day, we’d be playing in the finals.”
Indeed, MacArthur (23-2) is in the finals. There, they face the top team in the state, Carl Albert. It is a team that has few weaknesses on paper, with all four losses coming against teams playing for their respective state championships. Gagliardi knows his team won’t be able to rely on Carl Albert beating itself.
“We’re going against one of the best-coached teams in the state,” Gagliardi said. “Jay (Price) does an incredible job there. They’re going to be well-coached, they’re going to be disciplined. They’re not going to beat themselves. We have to go beat them.”
The Titans had a unique situation arise when their quarterfinal opponent, Will Rogers, had to back out of the state tournament due to a positive test for COVID-19. Thus, CA’s first state tournament game was Friday’s 70-54 semifinal win over Ardmore. Although the Titans might have fresher legs, it will be mental toughness that again could be the secret weapon for Mac.
“When your legs are tired, your mind tells your body, ‘Shut up and keep playing,’” Gagliardi said. “We’re going to go take care of our bodies, get the ice bath, get some film in, eat a nice dinner and we’re going to get rested.”