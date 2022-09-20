Refresher course
MacArthur Head Coach Brett Manning hasn’t been involved in a season where his team had a bye week and after his first experience with that last week, he can see the good things that were accomplished during the week off.
“We just needed to look at what we’d been doing and work on technique and just make sure all the things we had been teaching them during the early practices was still fresh on their minds,” Manning said. “We looked back at the mistakes we made over the first three weeks and worked to correct those. We had the turnovers and penalties against Lawton High and wanted to make sure everyone knew what’s expected of them.
“In that game our offense gained more than 500 yards but when you turn it over four times it is hard to win games. We have to keep working on those things and make sure entering district that we don’t have things like that affect the outcome. And it was good to heal some guys up and let them get their legs back. We took it pretty easy for a couple days there to allow that to happen.”
Duncan next test
On paper Friday’s battle against Duncan at Halliburton Stadium looks like a mis-match but there is a hole card that figures into the equation.
“Their quarterback (Kris Kouts) is a stud and he’s going to be hard to stop,” Manning said of the Demons’ leader who was injury against Lawton High. “We are going to have to do a great job of getting on him fast and tackle well. And their running back (Bryson Brooksher) is a good threat. They don’t throw the ball as much as some teams but but he has shown that he can throw it so that is something we have to be watching for and not get sucked up and then have him throw over the top.”
As far as the battle up front, Manning feels it’s about even.
“They have some good guys on their offensive line and our guys are going to have to go low and use really good technique against them,” Manning said. “The deal for us is not going to be so much as what the opposition does but what we do. If we make four turnovers you aren’t going to win many of those games where that happens.”
5A race wide open
Manning is like all the other coaches in the state, he’s wondering just which teams are going to be the contenders in their respective classes and in the case of the Highlanders, it’s Class 5A, District 1 which includes Altus, Ardmore, Duncan, Elgin, El Reno, Midwest City, Noble and the Highlanders.
“It is probably like in the past where you can expect that Del City and Carl Albert are going to always be in the fight for the title,” Manning said. “There are a couple of other teams that might be in the hunt. We have some big games this week with Ardmore meeting Noble; that should give everyone a good idea of how this district might play out.”
Special teams update
Manning said his coaching staff has looked at their special teams and with the exception of two big mistakes those units have been strong.
“You take away the kickoff that Eisenhower ran back against us and then the bad snap on a punt that gave Lawton High a touchdown, we have done a pretty good job overall in special teams,” he said. “We just have to make sure we keep having good coverage and get guys downfield and around the football. We feel pretty good about our special teams but we can’t have those big breakdowns in the future.”
--Compiled by Joey Goodman