Final word on Altus
MacArthur had little trouble beating Altus last week and the general consensus was that the Highlanders went out and took care of business and started preparing for Ardmore.
“The Flexbone is never an easy offense to defend but I thought our guys did a good job handling their assignments and making plays,” Mac Head Coach Brett Manning said. “On offense we just stayed basic and were content to run the ball most of the time. We ran 42 offensive snaps but after halftime we slowed down and tried to run the clock down. We normally can get a play off in 9 or 10 seconds but with the big lead we just let the seconds get in there and get some snaps.”
Scouting Ardmore
After being blanked 35-0 by Elgin last week, Manning and his staff were trying to figure out just what they can expect from Ardmore.
“Their quarterback (Cal Swanson) is really a good athlete but it was obvious that Elgin did a good job keeping him bottled up,” Manning said. “As soon as he got up there as a sophomore they switched out of the Flexbone. We know that with them being 0-2 in district they will be fighting to get back in the district playoff picture and it would really be tough to go 0-3. It would be a challenge to get back into the race, so we know they will be ready when we get there Friday.”
Swanson had committed to Illinois and there was some discussion that Notre Dame had someone scouting the game Friday to see if the Irish might offer him.
“They did lose some really good skill people and that is part of their problems on offense,” Manning said. “We just have to prepare for what we’ve seen him do in other games.”
Does Manning this Ardmore might switch back to the Flexbone for Friday’s game.
“I doubt it but you always have to be ready for anything,” he said. “The Flexbone is really complex and without them using it with him I think it would be hard to just switch in a week. That offense takes a great deal of reps to perfect.”
Reserves busy
With the lop-sided victory, Mac’s coaching staff was able to play many younger players Friday against the Bulldogs and several had solid efforts.
“Marquis Harris got some snaps as our third running back and he did a good job,” Manning said. “Dane Edwards got in there at quarterback and ran the offense well and Carson Chambers did a good job when he was out there.”
Manning continues to be pleased with his team’s conditioning.
“We ran more this summer than ever before and we think that’s one reason are kids are having no trouble with cramps,” he said. “We actually get our conditioning in practice. We don’t huddle and we run plays with our tempo and that gives the players plenty of running. We try and keep practice upbeat and always moving and that gives them the work without just lining up and running sprints.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman