Veteran staffers aid Mac cause
Experience is always great in any program or business and at MacArthur the football team is fortunate to have a staff loaded with veterans who have seen almost everything during their careers.
Brett Manning leads the Mac football program and also works with the quarterbacks. Michael Pooschke is the offensive coordinator and works with receivers, former Mac standout T.J. Fialoa is the offensive line coach and Colby Spears works with runningbacks.
On the defensive side, Mike Reffett is the defensive coordinator and works with safeties. Veteran Leo Holmes coaches inside linebackers and Phil Dennis works with outside linebackers. Alex Orta is the defensive line coach and former Altus standout Jayden Benway coaches cornerbacks.
Tom Bell returns as the video specialist for Mac while volunteer coaches are Sean Sealey and Jimmy Hoskins and Deion James coaches the freshmen. Scott Buere is the Mac trainer.
Limiting turnovers
While Coach Manning says you can’t totally eliminate penalties in the fast-moving game most schools are playing these days, you can limit them and those pre-snap penalties are the ones that upset him the most.
“Pre-snap penalties are never something you want,” he said. “In our game the other night we had a couple of false starts and we also had a player not get on the field for special teams and that cost us. Most other penalties like holding and some of those things are about technique and we can correct those and we will. Our players understand you have to have discipline along the line and we have to eliminate those mistakes.”
Special teams
Manning seems confident with his special teams leaders, placekicker Mathew Aguilar and punter Brayden Brown.
“Matt has been around and is getting more range,” Manning said. “He had one touchback against John Marshall and he kicked several others deep and we got good coverage on those. Brayden is a junior and while he won’t boom one way down there, he has good hang time and he is good about directional punting. I’d rather have a high kick that goes 35 yards with no return than a 50-yarder that they return. He will do a good job for us.”
— Compiled by Joey Goodman
