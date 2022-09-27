Impressive outing
MacArthur produced a strong third quarter to pull away and hand Duncan another loss Friday and while the game was rather close at halftime, it seemed to be just a matter of time before the Highlanders would take command.
“We were really happy overall with the way we played,” Mac Head Coach Brett Manning said. “We had a couple of penalties stop drives in the first half but once we got those things corrected, we got things going.”
And got going is a rather major understatement.
“We wound up running 90 plays and accounted 587 yards total offense,” Manning said. “That’s a lot of plays for a high school game with 12-minute quarters. We could see our offense starting to wear down Duncan’s defense there in the second half. They are playing quite a few kids both ways and that is always an issue when they are on the field a great deal.”
Another positive was the fact the Highlanders didn’t commit a turnover and while the key penalties occurred early, down the stretch the Highlanders cleaned things up.
Manning gave credit to the Demons who did get some nice runs by both quarterback Kris Kouts and running back Bryson Brooksher.
“They did have a couple of really nice runs but they are both tough runners,” Manning said. “Brooksher got most of his yardage on those two long runs (64 and 62 yards).”
Altus comes calling
The Highlanders will host Altus Friday for Homecoming at 7 p.m. at Cameron Stadium, and while the Bulldogs are still trying to rebuild their program, Manning says they are improving.
“Dusty Davis (Altus head coach) is a good friend and he’s been around there for a long time and is one of the best offensive line coaches around,” Manning said. They are still using the Flexbone on offense and a 4-man front on defense. They are slowly making progress and it just takes time. We are still going to have to go out there and execute well and not get sloppy.”
Point parade
It was hard not to find coaches in District 5A-1 talking about Friday’s wild Noble-Ardmore game that Noble won 60-56, which according to some records the 116 points is the third-highest total in 11-man history.
Manning remembers a game where the Demons and MacArthur put even more points on the board.
“It was when Jim Holloway was coaching at Duncan and we wound up beating them, 71-56,” Manning said of the 127-point game that is No. 2 according to one state newspaper. “It was just one of those games where neither team could stop the other.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman
