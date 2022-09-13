Turnovers spell doom for Mac
MacArthur Head Coach Brett Manning has enjoyed a good deal of success since he took over the program but he admitted Monday that you don’t earn victories when you turn the ball over five times like the Highlanders did in a 51-26 loss to Lawton High Friday.
“We had two interceptions and we fumbled the ball twice,” Manning said after sharing a “status of the program”
report to his team before a video recap of the loss. Another costly Mac mistake was on a bad snap that sailed over the head of the punter and set up the Wolverines at the Mac 23 which led to another LHS score.
Mac defense enjoyed success
Manning said despite giving up 51 points he thought his defense played well most of the game but the turnovers left that group in trouble numerous times and the LHS offense made them pay.
“We actually took a few things from Eisenhower’s game plan against Lawton High,” Manning said. “We felt that (Tyrone) Amacker was the player we couldn’t let hurt us and we were determined to limit his touches. He’s one of those players who is going to hurt you if you in some manner, so you have to pick your poison and just try to keep him bottled up as best you can.”
Amacker had a 4-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter but he flashed his explosiveness on the first series of the second half.
LHS called a reverse to Amacker and he was able to get the handoff from LHS quarterback Daverious Hardy and raced 55 yards to score.
Hardy made that play work by using his size and strength to hold back a Mac defender and get the ball into Amacker’s hands.
“We did a good job reading what they were running but their quarterback (Hardy) did a good job getting the ball to Amacker and he did the rest.,” Manning said. “Our defensive coaches felt like Amacker was the guy we had to focus on and for the most part we did a good job against him.”
Summer work paying dividends
Through one scrimmage and three games the Highlanders have seldom been slowed by cramping and Manning credits their Summer Pride and camps for making that be a non-issue thus far.
“We worked in camps with programs like Jenks, Edmond Santa Fe, and Heritage Hall and even John Marshall gave us a good test and pushed our kids in that game,” Manning said. “Thus far we’ve handled the conditions pretty well. Some of the teams we have pkayed are having cramping issues but we’ve been able to avoid that.”
Manning was especially pleased with the huge crowd that showed up Friday for the battle with LHS.
Mac was sitting in the south bleachers and those three sections were packed with fans and many others were standing along the upper rail.
LHS had a good crowd but there was plenty of room for other fans on the north side of the stadium.
“Our fans are very loyal and they show up regardless of where we play,” Manning said. “We had more fans at Taft Stadium when we played John Marshall and that’s often the case.”
— Compiled by Joey Goodman