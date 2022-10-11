Slow start, fast finish
MacArthur didn’t have a strong start in last week’s battle against Ardmore as the Highlanders found themselves in a 14-13 deficit at halftime.
However, the Mac offense got things going in the third quarter as the Highlanders had a good drive that was capped by a short touchdown run and a two-point PAT run by Gage Graham that put Mac in front at 21-14.
In the fourth quarter Graham found Warren Gaines for a big touchdown catch that extended the lead to 28-14 and that was enough to seal the win.
“Gaines really had a good game,” Mac Head Coach Brett Manning said. “He caught seven passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns and that second score really helped put this one out of reach. And he goes out there and plays linebacker for us and knocks down a third-down pass that helped stop one of their late drives. “
The Tigers, though, were able to make things interesting scoring with 42 seconds remaining in the game. But Mac blocked the PAT kick and then the special teams recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock to seal the victory.”
Historic game due Thursday
When MacArthur hosts Midwest City in a District 5A-1 battle, it will mark the first time the two schools have met in football.
The meeting came about after the Bombers saw their attendance drop in recent years to where they dropped from Class 6A(II) to Class 5A.
“They have a good quarterback in Kenneth Colston,” Coach Manning said. “He is pretty effective running and throwing the ball. Their best receiver is Josiah Johnson who is a guy who can go up and make plays for them. They run a good deal of power read stuff and when they throw it they run a lot of short and intermediate routes. On defense they are going to be in a 3-man front most of the time. I think we have an edge on special teams and that’s been getting better because our guys are improving, especially on kickoff coverage.”
Great support team
Coach Manning has always been fortunate to have a very active booster club and this season is no different.
Manning took time Monday to list those who have been donating money to help pay for the pre-game meals or restaurants that had donated food this season.
The list includes: Dr. Wuse Cara, DDS; Tracy Green Properties; Fort Sill Federal Credit Union; First United Bank; Chambers Family; Tahbonemah Family; Arvest Bank; Prime Lending; Meadowwood Animal Hospital; Sovereign Abstract and Title Company; Sky Roofing; Buffalo Wild Wings; Oliver Garden; and Power Washing.
“Those people make it possible for our players to get a quality pre-game meal before every game,” Manning said. “We appreciate them being there to help every year with this program.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman