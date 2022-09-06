Mac shows improvement
Two area where MacArthur really had the edge Friday against Eisenhower were very few penalties and just one turnover.
The Highlanders had more than 150 yards in penalties in their first game against John Marshall but they had just 4 for 30 last week against Ike. And the Highlanders gave up just one turnover, that being a fumble.
“The thing we really preach about are the pre-snap penalties because those come from the lack of focus and discipline,” Mac Head Coach Brett Manning said before Monday’s Labor Day practice. “We don’t make a big deal about that to the players but we point those things out on video and make sure the guys understand what we want. I thought that was really critical against Ike.”
As far as the lack of turnovers, Manning said he and his coaches had noticed that Ike’s defense was trying hard to strip the ball in its game with Ardmore.
“We worked really hard with our offensive guys to show them what Ike was going to do by holding them up and then trying to strip the ball out,” Manning said. “I think that extra work paid off with just that one fumble. We stressed being aggressive and really having good ball security and that was another important part of why we won.”
Special teams under gun
One of the main issues that was going to be addressed at Monday’s practice was special teams play after Ike was able to take one Mac kickoff 90 yards to paydirt that really tightened up the game early in the second half.
“That is something we are going to address today,” Manning said. “We must do a better job on special teams without a doubt. We’ve always had pride in that part of our game and we will show the guys their mistakes and work hard to get better.”
The Highlanders did manage to block one Ike punt but those along the sidelines are still trying to figure out if Mac actually blocked the punt or did it hit the Ike up-back and then go back toward the Ike goal-line. Regardless, on that play Mac’s special teams really swarmed the ball and were able to recover it in the end zone for a touchdown.
Easy award picks
There was little doubt which Highlanders would be honored after the win over Ike because Jeremy Hutchinson and Alex Brice both had huge games.
Hutchinson had a huge interception that set up one Mac score and then later he raced 53 yards for a touchdown while playing running back. He also rushed for a team-high 111 yards and will get to carry the “Hammer” award Friday when the Highlanders take the field to battle Lawton High.
Brice, Mac’s inside linebacker had a huge game with 16 tackles and earned the AAA Award for last wee’s game. That award goes to the player who most displays uncommon desire.
Conditioning edge
There was little doubt that the Highlanders handled the hot, humid conditions better last Friday at Cameron Stadium.
Ike’s players were bothered throughout the game with cramps, in fact one player had to be loaded on a stretcher and receive a bag of IV fluid to ease the cramping. He later returned to the sideline but was unable to see duty after that incident.
Manning said he liked the way his Highlanders handled those conditions.
“I think that is a tribute to our Summer Pride program,” Manning said. “We did a great deal of running and I think that was an important factor in our favor.”
Manning said there remains a problem with some athletes who drink energy drinks which he says is the worst thing they can do.
“We are always stressing that to our players,” Manning said. “Those energy drinks can make you dehydrated, so we tell them to avoid them. We want them either drinking sports drinks or water and nothing else. I think our guys have done that because we didn’t have any major issues with cramping against Ike.”
