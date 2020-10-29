No game equals more prep time
As many expected, MacArthur’s game against Capitol Hill this week was canceled, leaving an all-important contest with Ardmore as the final game on the Highlanders’ schedule.
While that means less game reps for players, it also means what amounts to a bye week for his team and more practice to game plan for the Tigers. It’s just another odd wrinkle provided by 2020.
“There’s a positive and negative to everything this year,” MacArthur head coach Brett Manning said. “The negative is we don’t get a game. The positive is we get an extra week to prepare for Ardmore.”
The extra week also provides some time to recover from the wear and tear that comes with a football season. And while MacArthur doesn’t have any major injuries this year, it’s still beneficial to have some extra time to recoup.
“When you get late in the season, extra time is good for that,” Manning said. “But there’s nothing major.
Effort matters
MacArthur’s 5 wins so far equals their average win total from the past three seasons. But keeping mind that this team is one 4th-down stop against El Reno from leading the district, the Highlanders have seemed to exceeded most outsiders’ expectations. However, they’ve met the expectations of Manning and his coaching staff, in large part due to how well they’ve practiced this year. And when it comes to practicing hard, Mac has a system for grading players.
“One of the things we really stress is the effort we give. We even grade our effort. Every player gets a technique grade and an effort grade,” Manning said. “It’s really simple. A coach just gives a plus or minus on every play. The player either gave what a coach considers to be great effort or they didn’t.
“It’s something that was long before I coached here. My dad (former MacArthur coach Ernie Manning) did it too.”
Helmet stickers
Beyond just getting graded for effort, players are also rewarded with helmet stickers, or “Highlanders”. While plenty of high school and college programs hand out helmet stickers, the MacArther version is still unique to the program.
“We’ve got a big spreadsheet that has all the criteria for getting one,” Manning said. “There’s probably 15-20 ways of getting one.”
Those ways include getting a high grade from game film, a big hit, a takeaway, a touchdown or even having a great week on scout team. While some may think individual accolades encourage players to be focus on themselves, Manning begs to differ.
“I don’t think it promotes individualism, because our players get excited when their teammates get them,” Manning said. “They really encourage one another.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush