A (fall) break from football
For the first time, Lawton Public Schools has given all schools within the community a full week of no school. Providing a time to catch a break, it also provides the high school fall sports to rest and recover from the vigorous August and September months of competition. Instead of hot, mid-day practices, student-athletes get the chance to bask in the cool, refreshing mornings of scheduled practices. The MacArthur Highlanders took this week to do just that. Starting at 9 a.m. with film review, the team would take the field at 10 for game preparation. Practice would end around 12:30, giving the rest of the day for the staff and players to be with their families and loved ones. Even if classes were not in session, head football coach, Brett Manning stressed keep their regular morning routine in motion.
“It was pretty nice to have fall break. Rest is important in a sort of physical sport,” Manning said. “We wanted to make sure it was the right kind of rest. We really encouraged them to go to bed around their normal school time and wake up close to their normal time. We wanted to them to stay on schedule, but it always good to get rest.”
With a week’s full of recovery, the Highlanders prepare for the last two games of the regular season before playoffs. After an eight-game winning streak, the fall break could have not come at a better time. Fully recharged and ready to go, the Highlanders continue the quest for a district title.
Continuity
In all levels of football, coaching continuity is incredibly hard to find. Each year, it seems like a different college program or NFL organization is making a coaching change at the end of each football season. One bright example can be found 605 miles southeast in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. One season removed from their national championship title in 2019, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was handed a brand-new coaching staff along with the COVID pandemic. One disastrous year later, Orgeron is now on his way out of the program. Coaching changes causes a huge shift within the locker room, school, or organization. It brings a new culture that may hinder the winning ways the old teachings brought. The MacArthur Highlander football program does not worry about that. Since their 2014 state title, not one coach has left the program. For Manning, this is a testament to the MacArthur school district.
“It speaks a lot to not only our football program, but our school. When coaches get here, they don’t want to leave,” Manning said. “We have been fortunate enough to have a staff that stuck around. It is a great place to be for everyone who comes here.
For many of the players now, they were just a 11–12-year-old MacArthur middle school student watching the 2014 state title season unfold. Nearly seven years later, the same student athletes come into the program with welcoming arms of the very same coaches. It is one aspect Manning is grateful to have.
“It is extremely important to able to have the same guys year after year. I think it is important that they are hearing the same thing as a senior as they did their freshman year from the same coach,” he said.
Healing up, ready for what’s ahead
The final two weeks of the regular season is in full swing. Many teams prepare to handle these next coming weeks to finish on a high note. For many other teams in the state, the intensity will only increase. Playoff season is inching up, and MacArthur is ready to keep their claim as the top seeded team in 5A-D1. For the second straight week, the Highlanders will come into the game as a large favorite over their opponent, the Capitol Hill Red Wolves. After a week of rest from fall break, Manning is hoping for more of the same when it comes to the week of preparation.
“In these kinds of weeks, I think we just have to make it a point that we are going to make each other better in practice,” said Manning. “It’s one of those weeks where we can get some bumps and bruises healed up and have some lighter practices.”
Next week will be completely different for the Highlanders. Depending on the result of this Friday’s matchup between Noble and Ardmore, MacArthur could be facing Ardmore for a “Battle of the Unbeatens” district title once again. In years past, MacArthur has always had to be ready to defend the flex bone offense against a very talented and quick Ardmore squads. This year, MacArthur could be looking into a mirror when Ardmore comes to Cameron Stadium.
“Ardmore is a spread team just like us. They can run the ball well and throw the ball well,” Manning said. “It is going to be interesting game between Noble and Ardmore.”
— Compiled by Charles Ajjarapu