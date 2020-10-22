Coach’s reaction to playoff ruling
On Tuesday, the OSSAA announced all teams would be eligible for the playoffs. As someone who has had a district game canceled due to COVID-19, MacArthur head coach Brett Manning said this is likely the most fair way to handle things.
“To me, it’s really only the fair way to do it,” Manning said. “It’s unfair to hold a game that somebody doesn’t get to play against them. I don’t think there’s any problem with letting everybody in.”
The one thing Manning is wary of is the potential of polls in which district coaches will vote the next three weeks.
“We’ve got to vote on Friday about whether we will follow the OSSAA criteria that’s already set or we will go to a rankings system. And I haven’t really studied it enough to know what’s the best thing for us to do is,” Manning said on Tuesday. “My first reaction is I’m not real excited about the ranking part of it. I’ve never liked basketball’s way of ranking because you get people playing politics with it. I think that opens the door to that in football.”
Honoring seniors
Last week’s game against Noble was recognized as Senior Night, and the Highlanders honored a small but impactful group of seniors.
“It’s the smallest class we’ve had in a long time,” Manning said. “I think there were only 11 of them, but we have some that we’re proud of, as always.”
Manning cited Talon Phillips as perhaps the poster child for the group, someone who works hard every day in practice and hard in every game.
“Coaches really appreciate qualities like that, that effort you see in Talon,” Manning said. “They all have those qualities we as coaches like to see.”
Running game comes alive
MacArthur’s run game broke through for 324 rushing yards against Noble, with three backs hovering around 100 yards each. And while Nasir Kemper has been no stranger to 100-yard games throughout his career, juniors Isaiah Gray and Devin Bush each enjoyed the best statistical games of their seasons. Gray ran for a game-high 108 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Bush ran for 97 yards on just eight carries.
It may have come as a surprise to some, but Manning said he had been looking forward to a potential performance like this since Gray was moved from quarterback to running back last year.
“After moving Isaiah back to running back, we talked about how he and Devin could be a good kind of ‘Thunder & Lightning’ combination,” Manning said. “Then you add Nasir in there, I feel really good about our running backs. Our offensive line had their best game of the year also, so I felt good about our ability to run the ball.”
— Compoled by Glen Brockenbush