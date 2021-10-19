Trainers part of 7-0 start, too
In high school, one way students can engage in sports is through being a trainer. For nearly all high school sports, trainers confirm the safety, health and hydration for all the contesting players.
For MacArthur, their training staff split the duties of hydrating the football team, filming practices and games. It has been very important in their 7-0 run. As the season comes to ending stages, having trainers helping the players becomes very important as the wear and tear of the football season starts to chime in. Head football coach, Brett Manning, understands the importance of the trainers; Megan Whitehead, Chyna Acker, Dekayla Pewo, Noah Shirley, Kristina Thornton, Lacy Ross, Carlee Lee, Anna Maldonado and Maddie Monday.
“They are really valuable for everything they do. We would not be able do our jobs without them.”
Weather it is providing the team water or film for improvement, good football teams need a strong training staff . MacArthur has one backing up their football team.
Old Stomping Grounds
MacArthur and Altus proximity to one another heightens the cordial and long-lasting rivalry. In a game that has seen district titles in the balance and Oklahoma’s “Game of the week” honors, this year’s matchup brings a different outlook. Assistant and secondary coach, Jaden Benway, was the quarterback for the Bulldogs when Altus went 13-1 and won the state championship in 2015. ironically, Benway and the Bulldogs only loss that season was to MacArthur in 21-19 close game. With family and friends cheering for the opposite team, Coach Benway is still adjusting.
“It’s definitely going to be a little bit weird being from Altus and playing MacArthur in the past,” Benway said. “I’m going to the opposite side of my dad so that’s probably going to be the weirdest thing of all.”
Even head coach Brett Manning knows the value of the rivalry. As a player, Manning donned the shoulders pads and helmets for MacArthur. It is a rivalry that has stood time for as long as Manning could remember.
“It is one of those things we have played them forever. I remember playing them when I was in high school,” Manning said. “We’ve had some great battles with them. It’s a fun and really good rivalry.”
Eyeing the contenders
As MacArthur prepares for the two games, the team find themselves heavily favored in both of the game by a large margin. For Manning and the Highlanders, these two weeks are opportunities to clean up, polish, and get better than the day before. While Manning may have his sights set on Altus and Capitol Hill, he is also keeping an eye out for the other big teams, and big matchups in the next two weeks.
“I was little surprised by the Duncan and Ardmore score,” Manning said. “I thought Ardmore would beat them more than they did then El Reno beat Duncan, so Ardmore and El Reno will be interesting.”
The big matchup the Highlanders are looking at is the Noble and Ardmore matchup on October 29 at Noble Stadium. With a week 10 finale matchup against Ardmore, the Highlanders could be prepared to meet the Tigers on very familiar terms; for the district title.
“I am really looking forward to the Noble and Ardmore game. I think that is going to be good one.” It may be in Ardmore but Noble is a very good team. How Ardmore chooses to defend Noble is going to interesting.”
With the win over Noble and Week 10 match up against Ardmore, the district title seems to be in the grasp of the Highlanders. But like Manning said before, it is one week at a time.
— Compiled by Charles Ajjarapu