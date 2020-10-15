District chaos
Before the season even began, MacArthur head coach Brett Manning knew District 5A-1 would be a tricky one. Last season, Noble, a longtime also-ran, stopped Ardmore’s three-year streak of district championships by winning its first district crown since 2003. However, it’s neither of those two schools leading the current district race. Both teams have fallen victim to the surprising Duncan Demons, who sit atop the standings with El Reno at 2-0 in district.
Between Ardmore, Noble, Duncan, El Reno and Mac, the fight for the four playoff spots appears set to be a dog fight.
“If you don’t play well, you’re gonna get beat,” Manning said. “I feel like there’s quite a bit of parity there. Any one of those teams can beat any other one on any given night. So when we play those quality opponents, we’re going to have to play well.”
Younger players getting recognition
Friday’s blowout win over Southeast allowed for some younger players to see the field. Among those who saw playing time was sophomore running back/linebacker Fontane Mollett, whom Manning praised for his performance not just on Friday, but throughout the JV season.
Another sophomore who’s shown some flashes has been inside linebacker Alexander Brice. Brice’s play on JV has earned him playing time on special teams with the varsity.
And despite not getting varsity playing time, freshman quarterback Brayden Brown earned praise from Manning for his play on the JV squad this year and the way he’s improved over the past couple of months.
“He’s really come on. I feel like he’s a lot better right now than he was when we started the season,” Manning said. “He threw a couple touchdowns against Cache, threw a couple more against Duncan. He’s done a good job.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush