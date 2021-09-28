New numbers, same player
Some Highlanders fans their favorite players were found wearing different jersey numbers last Friday night against Duncan. One aspect that goes under the radar for sports fans is the suitability for jerseys. With every football season, jerseys go through massive wear and tear during a physical football season. Take star running back, Isaiah Gray for example.
On Friday night, Gray donned th the number 35 away from his usual number 4 due to damages on his original jersey. This created a lot of confusion on who was actually the starting running back was on Friday night, many see this as a normality for MacArthur football. Last season, Gray and numerous of other players ran into the same issues with the wear and tear of the jersey sets. Even coming into this season, the team purchased a white set of new jersey for the same reason. It is the nature of the game, and one that Highlanders head football coach, Brett Manning knows well.
“It is basically just an issue of having a jersey that had to be cut off somebody or for some reason we don’t have that particular jersey in that color,” Manning said.
When the team travels to El Reno this Friday to take on the Indians, be on the lookout for familiar faces with different jerseys. Weather it is because the original is torn up, damaged, or not even present the Highlanders will be ready to go for their district contest against the El Reno Indians.
Team unity
In sports, team unity is a cornerstone in developing a cohesiveness within the team. That is a mantra that the MacArthur Highlander football program pride themselves on. From head coach Brett Manning, right guard Josh Santos, running back Isaiah Gray and many other, the belief of having one another’s back in the field of play is up most important. Star cornerback and wide receiver Montez Edwards says that accendibility that coaches and players can trust him are things he takes pride in. Each player in their words believe in the team’s collectiveness and brotherhood. It is been a culture and atmosphere that the Highlander coaching staff has developed. As one of the key cogs for their state title run in 2014, Manning emphasizes the importance of having brotherhood within the locker room.
“It is my job as a head coach to emphasize team unity. We always want to be on the same page and going towards the same goal,” he said. It is my reasonability as a head coach to create an atmosphere like that. The very best teams I have been on or coaches had the best cohesion.”
Tale of Two Teams
In last season’s 5A district one standings, the Highlanders found themselves looking up at the El Reno Indians for first place. As the Highlanders come into the game undefeated, El Reno is still looking for their first win of the season following a 46-21 loss to Noble. On Friday night, the two different tales of each team will collide, painting the picture of what is to come for district play. One team is looking to elevate in a season of triumph, while another is looking to stop the bleeding and get back to past glory. This year, the Highlanders look to settle the score with El Reno with a heartbreaking 20-17 loss from last season running in their minds.
“They are a tough team. They are aggressive on both sides of the ball, especially defensively,” said Manning. “They run a defense similar to us, running the same base front as we do. It is going to be a challenge.”
