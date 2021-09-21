Highlander Homecoming
The Highlander spirit could not be at higher levels going into the first game of districts. With homecoming in full swing, the school spirit is riveting from the classroom to the football field. Expect to see some of the Highlander football players escort the homecoming queen candidates, all apart of the heartwarming homecoming experience. While all of that is nice and dandy, head football coach, Brett Manning is excited for the Friday night football game against Duncan.
“I’m excited about the game. It’s a big game and it’s a good rivalry,” Manning said. “I’m excited to get into district, and I think this first game is very important.”
‘A Game We Needed’
Head coach Brett Manning knew it was a going be a tough and gritty game against a school that nearly doubles MacArthur in size. With all of the talent on the Enid squad, the Highlanders football IQ would be put the test with very complex offense the Plainsmen presented with a various different formations and motions to throw off the defense. For Manning, this dog fight of a game is exactly what they needed.
“I was really proud of our team. I feel like it was a game we needed,” said Manning. “To be in a fight like that and to come out on top was good for us.”
3-0 or 0-3? Doesn’t matter
Non-district games serve as a platform to see where each team stands and what to expect in the coming season. Filled with renewed rivalries and igniting new ones, non-conference games are vital in an teams evolution. All of that comes to fruition when district play begins. With l wins over three quality opponents, Manning was pleased at the outcome of the team’s non-conference schedule.
“It doesn’t matter if your 0-3, or 3-0, which we’ve been both before. I feel really good about our team,” he said. “I feel like we got three really good wins over three really good teams.”
MacArthur-Duncan reignited
This Friday night, MacArthur will reignite a rivalry with Duncan that stands over 50 years. The COVID spread cause most of the Duncan football staff to quarantine which leading to the rivalry game being cancelled. With no outcome, the two schools tied for second in the 5A district two behind El Reno. This year, the Highlanders will be able to settle the score, as the veteran MacArthur team gets set to host a very young Duncan squad.
“We have a lot of two and three year starters and a couple four starters. We were in the same boat as Duncan, with having a few freshman play several years ago,” said Manning. “Going into this year, I knew that our experience was something that was good for us.”
— Compiled by Charles Ajjarapu