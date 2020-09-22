No wasted days
Although their game this week against Duncan has been canceled, MacArthur head coach Brett Manning is not letting his team take the week lightly.
“Think of these as extra days to prepare for (Week 5 opponent) El Reno,” Manning told his team at practice Wednesday. “Make the most out of this time. There will be no wasted days.”
Grubbin’ for the ‘Gram
When he’s not at the field house or the football stadium, Manning is usually spending time at home with his family. And when he’s home, Manning is often in the kitchen or out at the grill. Whether he’s making burgers, subs, steaks or pizza, Manning has developed a culinary passion.
But when his daughter Elena, a junior at Mac, brought up the idea of sharing that passion on social media, the coach was a little less enthusiastic.
“She had been saying, ‘let’s do this cooking blog thing’, and I’ve always said I don’t want to mess with it,” Manning said. “One of those days during quarantine, she was doing her thing again and I said, ‘Fine, but I’m not helping. We’ll do our normal (cooking) stuff and if you want to take photos and post it, do what you want.’”
And so, the @Manngrub Instagram account was born. photos and videos of things as simple as grilled cheese and sausages to more diverse recipes like fajita-style burgers and s’mores pie now grace the page. Once hesitant about the concept, Coach Manning is on board.
“She’s really done a great job with it,” he said.
His favorite dish to make? A hot link pasta designed by Guy Fieri.
Dressed to impress
MacArthur has three official school colors, and has home football jerseys in each of them, green, black and gold. Additionally, the team also has pants of each color (as well as white).
As a treat for the seniors, they get to gather the day before the game and decide on that week’s uniform combination.
“They almost always have talked about it before and have it already picked out,” Manning said. “I call them up and they’ll tell us, ‘black on black or black on gold or whatever.”
Of all the uniforms, the all-gold hold a place in Manning’s heart as they were the ones used most in Mac’s run to the 2014 state championship.
— Compiled by