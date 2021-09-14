Mac community helping fuel Highlanders’ 2-0 start
The Highlander booster clubs is doing their part in helping to fuel the team with pre-games meals. Prior to every game, the team will get together in the MacArthur high school cafeteria and enjoy a hot meal together donated to the program by various organizations and parents.
“Our booster club takes care of it all. We eat in our cafeteria at 2:45, so it is pretty much right after school,” said MacArthur head football coach, Brett Manning. It’s different every week. The first week it was Cane’s, then the second week it was Billy Sims. Sometimes, it’s a parent donation and sometimes the restaurant around town donates it.”
Pre-game meals stand a staple for high school football players. Not only is important to take the field on a full stomach, but it also offers an opportunity for more team comrade and collectiveness. Even if the game is three hours away in Enid, the program has already adjusted and set plans for the team’s pre-game meal in El Reno.
“It is important to have a pre-game meal. This is one of rare opportunities where we will be on the road so we might as well take the team somewhere,” said Manning. “I called the El Reno coach because that is kind of a halfway spot between Lawton and Enid, and he recommended a spot called Montana Mike’s.”
The Highlanders’ 41-21 win over rival Lawton High crowns MacArthur as city champions as the team prepares for the final non-district game Friday against Enid. In Manning’s eyes, it’s a wonderful opportunity to get better in preparation for district play.
“These games are important because they are stages to help us get better. We want to be a good team come district time,” he said. “We want to get better every week. It is great to win a city championship, but its not something that will make and break our season. We appreciate it for what is it, but it is nothing that makes our season. We have long way to go still this season.”
While the name and bragging rights are all fine and dandy for the Highlanders, there is a bigger goal at stake. For head coach Brett Manning, the team is looking at the bigger picture, the district championship. To help prep the team for district play, the program likes to face good competition like the teams in their district. By doing so this season, the team gets ready to face undefeated 6A-1 squad, the Enid Plainsmen.
“Last year, it was a tough game. Even though we won 21-7, it was not easy. Yards were hard to come by and I feel like it is going to be similar in that aspect. It’s going to be a tough game,” said Manning.
The Highlanders would love nothing more than the chance to start the season 3-0 heading into the first district game against Duncan. As far as coach Manning is concerned, he wants the team to progress and get better each week to reach the goal of the district championship.
“I think it would be great to go into district play 3-0, but the main thing I want to do is I want us to be better this week than we were last week.