No controversy here
Going into the season opener against Eisenhower, MacArthur coach Brett Manning was candid about his intention to play two quarterbacks in the game. Indeed, both Montez Edwards and Gage Graham saw the field on Friday. Each accounted for two touchdowns, and each threw an interception. And while Edwards saw more of the snaps and accounted for more offensive yards, Manning says he sees no reason to change the setup.
“They’re two totally different players, and that’s a good thing,” Manning said. “Gage throws the ball really well, Montez is more of a runner, but each of them can do both. I don’t see right now a reason to go with one or the other. I think both give us a lot.”
Effects of missing out on camps
One of the byproducts of the pandemic-shortened offseason was many if not all of the summer camps got canceled. Typically, MacArthur would go to Mustang, where they would face 6A competition throughout much of the camp. Not only did the Highlanders not get that opportunity this year, but outside of their scrimmage with Carl Albert, they didn’t go against any other team’s varsity. While saying it is no excuse for the slow start against Eisenhower, Manning did say his team’s experience of facing the speed from some of the bigger schools had paid dividends in the past.
“We’ve been going against our scout team this whole time and our secondary guys are used to being able to go a little less than full speed and be able to handle every really well in practice,” Manning said. “We finally go against varsity speed and we didn’t do so well.”
Among the adjustments made at halftime on Friday, Manning said an emphasis was placed on his defensive backs not getting too distracted by what was happening in the Ike backfield, but rather making sure they were following their assignments and preventing big plays in the passing game. In a span of five pass first-half attempts, Eisenhower’s Will Trachte completed four of them, each for 30 or more yards. Manning also pointed out that the offense turned the ball over three times in the first half. Once they limited the turnovers and the defense played more disciplined, the tides turned in MacArthur’s favor.
Time to scout
One of the advantages of sharing a stadium with two other schools is there’s a chance a local rival is playing when you are not. That means coaches are able to go watch a game in person rather than relying strictly on game film.
Such is the case for the MacArthur coaching staff this week as Eisenhower hosts Altus on Thursday. And while MacArthur has already played the Eagles, they still face the Bulldogs in a district game late in the season.
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush