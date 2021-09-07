Trench warfare
One of the key battles that took place in Friday’s opener between MacArthur and Eisenhower was between the offensive line of MacArthur and the talented defensive line of Eisenhower. While a lot of the attention was brought to the Eagles, the Highlanders also returned nearly all their starters from a year ago. With two seniors and three juniors leading the way up front, the Highlanders were out to prove that they belonged.
“I thought it was very important that we could run the ball against them because their defensive line is very good. I don’t know how many defensive lines we are going to play against that are as good as Eisenhower,” MacArthur head football coach, Brett Manning said.
The game featured talented running games, led by senior backs Isaiah Gray of MacArthur and Eisenhower’s TreVaughn Walton. Both scored multiple touchdowns, but it was Gray who took the spotlight, rushing for 145 yards and 4 scores, in large part thanks to the play of the line. Still, Eisenhower made the Highlanders work for it.
“Our offensive line did a really good job of opening holes, but it wasn’t easy,” Manning said. “Isaiah had a long run, but the rest were tough yards to come by. He did a really good job, and with us talking about TreVaughn a lot throughout the week, it motivated him to show everybody what he can do.”
Graham ready to break out
Gage Graham is under center for the Highlanders as his first official year as the full-time starting quarterback. It was not that long ago that he was a sophomore thrust into the fire, helping guide a talented Highlander team to a home playoff game. What Coach Manning always admired about Graham in 2020 was that he continuously got better as the season went on. Mistakes were bound to happen for a young quarterback, but Manning saw progression. And heading into this season, he and the coaching staff saw even more improvement.
Graham proved the coaches’ faith to be justified. While he was only 6 of 15, he didn’t make many mistakes and threw a touchdown pass and was confident in the pocket and on the run.
“With exception of the one interception, he played great,” Manning said.
“I thought he threw the ball well, made good decisions and ran the ball well when he had to. He had a really good game.”
New names, new faces
While players like Johnathan Love, a senior safety, started a handful of games at outside linebacker the year prior, there were some players who made their debut on the varsity level. One of those players was Dominic Collins, a sophomore safety who made his first start. While Collins stands at just 5’8, he made his presence felt with a few big hits that helped turn the momentum towards the Highlanders. With an already talented secondary, Collins looks to add his own taste to the crew.
“Dominic played really well. He made some plays in secondary, had couple big hits and returned a punt to the 10 yard line to step up a score,” Manning said.
Another player who made his presence known was Alexander Brice, a junior middle linebacker. It is only Brice’s third year playing football, though many would not know this by the way he moves around the field. Since taking up the sport his freshman year, Brice has worked his way up to the starting lineup, opposite of star linebacker Devin Bush. With Bush getting most of the attention, Brice had an opportunity to stamp his name in a very talented defense.
One position seeing a new face is the fullback, or the “H-back,” which is filled by junior Carlton Clark.
While the first scrimmage against Elgin may have not been what Clark wanted, the improvement from then to the first game is one that has gotten the attention of Manning.
“Carlton has improved a lot since our first scrimmage. He’s done a good job taking coaching and listening to what he can improve. He had a dramatic difference from the Elgin scrimmage to the Eisenhower game.
In an offense that see a lot of running, Clark position provides a lot of important tasks that my go unlooked. Whether it is blocking for the running back, catching the ball or even running the ball himself, Clark’s ability to be coached, learn, and improve has him in one of the most versatile spots on the offense.
— Compiled by Charles Ajjarapu