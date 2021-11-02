Expectations vs. Reality
Expectations fills the coaching room around Oklahoma during the hot summer days of June and July, then reality fully sets in on the first week of November. After nine weeks of high school football, the regular season has come to its final stretch of games. Whether a team has had a successful season or not, a time of reflection has dawned on many schools on what went wrong or what right.
The MacArthur Highlanders have had nearly everything go right this season, bringing a perfect 9-0 record heading into the final week of play. Coming into the season, the Highlanders eyed the coveted district title for a chance to host a home playoff game. For the Highlander coaching staff and head coach, Brett Manning, the goal was very much in reach for a team with team returning as much experience talent as MacArthur.
“We always have high expectations coming into the season. This year, we knew this was a possibility that we could be in this position. We felt good about our team. Knowing what our district had coming back and how the teams would look, we knew had some tough game but knew we could possibly be in a district championship situation.
‘A Wounded Ttger is a dangerous tiger’
Playoffs seems to come a week early for MacArthur and Ardmore. The atmosphere, district title at stake and a long-lasting rivalry serves a up a warm recipe for a cold, thrilling and exciting Week 10 matchup between two 5A district one Goliaths. How fitting is it that Ardmore and MacArthur that would fit the bill. Just ask head coach Brett Manning: this is a recipe that has served the rivalry for as long as he could remember.
“We could have had this conversation 20 years ago. It’s a classic Ardmore and MacArthur showdown for the district championship and not a whole lot has a changed,” Manning said. “We both have speed, we both have athletes. We have been in this situation with them many times, it seems like.”
From 2012 to 2016, Ardmore and MacArthur were often among the top three teams in the district, serving as the two giants guarding the district trophy. Whether the title went through Lawton or Ardmore, each school would have something to say about who ends up as the district champions. In the dawn of a new age of progressive and fast forward football, Ardmore and MacArthur bring back some old school football that brought this rivalry to its prominence.
159 to go
One-hundred-and-fifty-nine yards seems like a country mile when a school record is on the line.
That is what it will take for MacArthur running back Isaiah Gray to break the MacArthur Highlander single-season rushing yardage record. On week that district title is on the line, a school record may hold off for another day. Against a rival like Ardmore, and a record is a not even a second thought for the Highlanders. While the offense is predicated on establishing a good, hard-hitting running attack, Manning does not see it as an indication to help Gray break the record. Even if Gray averages nearly 150 yards a game, Manning wants to go into the game against Ardmore with his team playing its style of football.
“The fact is, everybody knows that we are going to try to run the ball and get it to Isaiah because he is good at what he does and gets points for us,” Manning said. “He will definitely have a shot at getting it because of how we play, but there is no game plan to get him the record.”
Gray he knows it will not be any easy task at all. In a battle against Ardmore, with district title hopes in the balance, the senior knows yards will be hard to come by.
“I feel like it’s going to be hard because both teams want the title,” Gray said. “At the end of day, I feel like I can do it. I feel like it’s going to be hard to stop me.”
— Compiled by Charles Ajjarapu