A lot on the line
While some district seedings will be decided by coaches’ polls, District 5A-2 is going to be decided by district points, but with average margin of victory coming into play.
MacArthur is tied with Duncan in second behind El Reno. Expecting Duncan will beat Southeast handily, MacArthur head coach Brett Manning knows his team must beat Ardmore by at least 7 points to secure second place in the district. If the Highlanders beat Ardmore by 6 points, MacArthur and Duncan will be tied, with a coin toss as the tiebreaker. If the Highlanders win by 5 or fewer points, they are third in the district. If Mac loses, it will be fourth.
Not the same Tigers
As usual, Ardmore has plenty of athletes. However, this Ardmore team doesn’t quite look like the ones in recent history.
After running the Flexbone for nearly a decade, Ardmore head coach Josh Newby and his staff installed the spread offense and have had varied levels of success.
“It’s been since 2011 that they’ve run a spread offense,” Manning said. “They have a pretty good little sophomore quarterback, some good receivers.”
The change essentially marks the extinction of the Flexbone in the district. It wasn’t that long ago that several teams in the district ran the option as their base, but with Altus and Ardmore officially all in on the spread, Manning said it’s strangely comforting to not have to gameplan for the triple option.
“The Flexbone is so difficult to defend simply because you don’t see it week-in, week-out,” he said. “It’s one of those things where you have to change a lot of things about your defense just to handle it.”
Regardless of the scheme, Ardmore still presents challenges for the Highlanders, especially with players like Donald May and Ricky Smith in the backfield, as well as Dakaree Scott and Jaylen Reed out wide.
“They still have good athletes and still do a good job of what they do,” Manning said. “They still present a lot of problems.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush