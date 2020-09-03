Coaching staff remains intact
As he begins his 12th season as the head coach of the Highlanders, Brett Manning has built a steady program, especially as it pertains to the coaching staff. Once again the varsity staff will remain unchanged, just as it has for years.
“I feel very fortunate that has been the case,” Manning said. “This is a good place to be, and I think our coaches get here and they stay, and I’m pretty proud of that.”
Michael Pooschke once again oversees the offense, while Mike Reffett is in charge of the defense and Phil Dennis heads the special teams. Dennis also works with the defense, as do Jack Baker and Leo Holmes. Odell Gunter and Max Plunk help out on offense, while Larry Bush is the freshman coach. Shawn Seeley and Jimmy Hoskins volunteer, while Scott Buere returns as athletic trainer.
On the same team
As the country has seen its share of racial and political tension over the course of the past four months, unity can often seem hard to find. But Manning believes that for the young men on the team, athletics can be an equal playing field, with people of all races, religions and creeds working toward a common goal. Having grown up in Lawton himself, Manning knows how playing sports in such a diverse community can bring people from different backgrounds together.
“A lot of the people, no matter what side they’re on, don’t experience athletics,” Manning said. “Athletics makes people, in my opinion, more tolerant of each other. Because from the minute I can remember playing anything, I had teammates of all shapes, sizes, colors, religions. You’re on the same team as all of these different types of kids and it’s really not an issue, a lot of times.”
Manning said he believes it’s imperative to discuss such issues with his team to help them develop not just as players, but as young me, even if it might not always be fun.
“It’s something I think that needs to be addressed,” Manning said. “It’s not necessarily the most comfortable of topics, but I think it’s important.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush