Mac eager to rebound
MacArthur Head Coach Brett Manning is never one to sugar-coat anything and his evaluation of last week’s 37-14 loss to Midwest City was simple and to the point.
“It was one of those games; Midwest City did a good job of crowding the box and really clamping down on our offense,” he said. “We never did get in a good rhythm. We were pretty clean with just one fumble but we had several drives where we just made mistakes that forced us into third and long situations and that kept us from getting much going.
“On defense, their quarterback (Deangelo Irvin Jr.) was just a great athlete who is quick and very hard to tackle. But like I told our guys, we are still 5-2 and we just have to learn from this game and move forward. We have pointed out the things we have to get better at across all three phases. That’s what we are going to be doing this week to get ready for El Reno.”
District race still jumbled
Last week’s games left the standings in District 5A-1 looking like this with Midwest City leading at 4-0 and Elgin and MacArthur right behind at 3-1. Then comes a big logjam at 2-2 with Noble, Duncan and El Reno all tied and in contention for one of the four playoff sports. Ardmore and Altus are at the bottom with 0-4 marks.
Midwest City has games remaining against Ardmore, Noble and Elgin. Elgin has games remaining against Duncan, MacArthur and Midwest City. Mac visits El Reno Friday, then hosts Elgin and closes with dangerous Noble.
Don’t overlook El Reno
That was the message for the Highlanders before Monday’s practice as the Indians are much improved according to Manning.
“They are starting to figure out things and that makes them a dangerous opponent,” the Mac coach said. “They are running an offense that is not being used much and because of that it’s harder to prepare for in a short period of time. It’s a version of the old single wing and they’ve tweaked it some. They try to make it hard to follow the ball and we are going to have to be very assignment-driven much like we have to be against those Flexbone teams we face.”
Leadership still good
When this group of seniors was coming up last season, the Mac coaches were a bit concerned about the lack of leadership they had shown but that’s not an issue now.
“This group of seniors really showed up and allowed us to have the best off-season program since I took over the program,” Manning said. “They’ve been having good practices and their leadership, even last week when we weren’t playing our best, the leadership was still good from this group. That’s going to be important over the next three weeks because will still have a chance to accomplish many of the goals we set over the summer.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman