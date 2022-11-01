Game date changed
MacArthur and Noble have agreed to move their final regular-season game to Thursday to beat the expected bad weather that is predicted for Friday and Saturday.
The Highlanders will now visit Noble for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Thursday.
“They called me and at first I wasn’t going to agree but the more I thought about it the more sense it made,” Mac Head Coach Brett Manning said. “We would hate to get into a situation where the bad weather on Friday and Saturday would force us to play Monday. That wouldn’t be a good thing to have just three days to prepare for a playoff game.”
TDs needed, not field goals
While Coach Manning is glad to have a trusted kicker in Matthew Aguilar, he says his Highlanders must do a better job in the red zone moving forward.
The Mac offense snapped the ball for 94 plays in last week’s 20-13 District 5A-1 loss to Elgin, however, twice the Highlanders were forced to kick field goals and on a couple of other possessions penalties and turnovers cost them valuable points.
“We had penalties the last couple of weeks in the red zone, we’ve had one player not get a block made and at times we’ve had the back not hit the right gap,” Manning said. “We had some excellent chances to take command of that (Elgin) game and just didn’t execute in the red zone. We’ve lost so many points and it’s most often been our own fault.”
As far as the number of plays, Manning said that is just about normal for the Highlanders.
“We’ve been getting that many offensive snaps in most of our games, which is what we want,” he said. “We’re running the ball well but we’re shooting ourselves in the foot sometimes with our efficiency passing the ball.”
Manning and his staff reemphasized to their players that they continue to have faith in them to make those red zone plays when the Highlanders get those chances.
“We don’t get on our players during games, we just try to get their input and try and evaluable what we need to adjust on different sets or plays,” Manning said. “We do our coaching in practice and we expect our guys to know what we expect in games. We have to just keep working to do a better job when we get down there.”
Tough final test
The road to the playoffs doesn’t get any easier Thursday with the road game at Noble, which will be for fourth-place in District 5A-1. Midwest City visits Elgin to settle first and second and El Reno has sealed third.
“They have one of the best receivers (Brandon Harper) that we’ve seen this year,” Manning said. “To us he’s right up there with the (Tyrone) Amacker receiver from Lawton High. Noble also has a quarterback (Collin Fisher) who is really, really good and has started for three years. They are just scrappy and have been making plays when they need them.”
However, the Bears have also been giving up points in bunches as well, allowing an average of 33 points in its six district games.
“We are going to need to make some long drives and keep the ball away from them as much as possible,” Manning said. “They have been able to keep plays alive and we are going to have to tackle well and not let them turn those short routes into big plays.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman