Failed possessions cost Mac
MacArthur was busy making corrections Monday after last week’s 32-29 loss to El Reno and with a Thursday game against Elgin, there is little time to get things done on a short week.
Obviously, El Reno is a much better team than the one that started slow, but has now won three District 5A-1 games and is in the hunt for a playoff spot.
“We had several early offensive possessions that failed to produce touchdowns but we finally got something going and scored three in the first half, but then we only got one more after that,” Mac Head Coach Brett Manning said. “It wasn’t anything in particular and our kids played hard. But we just made some costly mistakes and those hurt us.”
One key happening came when Mac ran the opening kickoff back only to have it wiped out by a holding penalty.
He also gave credit to El Reno.
“I saw El Reno early and they were bad but give them credit they have really made amazing improvement,” Manning said. “They did some things that we didn’t expect but they played hard and now we have to battle back this week.”
District race tight
Manning said that from his viewpoint the race in the district is wide open but Midwest City has the edge at this point.
The Bombers are 5-0 and Elgin is 4-1 and then there is a three-way tie for third between Mac, Noble and El Reno.
“Midwest City really looks to be the favorite but after that this district looks wide open,” Manning said. “These next two weeks are going to be interesting with some big games remaining.”
Even Duncan at 2-3 is still in the playoff picture, leaving only Ardmore and Altus at the bottom with 0-5 district records.
Thursday Senior Night
Mac will host Elgin Thursday at 7 p.m., marking the first game against the Owls who are now in the same district after its attendance continued to grow in recent years.
For the record, the game is being played on Thursday because of the continued problem with enough officiating crews being available each week.
Manning said the Highlanders expect a tough game.
“Elgin is well coached in every phase of the game,” Manning said, “They know their jobs and just go out and make plays.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman
