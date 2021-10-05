The Mac Wall
It is hard pressed to find better defense in the state playing better than MacArthur. The Highlander’s defense is giving opponents little room for error, only allowing an average 17 points a game. Only Eisenhower has been able to score more than 25 points against MacArthur this season. Last Friday against El Reno, the Highlanders forced three fumbles in a game that was just one week removed from a defensive shutout against rival Duncan. Head football coach Brett Manning reiterated how good and important the MacArthur defense has been this season.
“It is really good thing as a coach to have a defense you can rely on,” Manning said. “They are an experience group who is doing what they are coached do to, and they are doing it really well.”
In the first two district games against Duncan and El Reno, the Highlander starting defense has yet to allow a single touchdown. In their 42-7 win over Duncan, the Highlanders held the Demons to 118 yards of total offense allowing only 103 total rushing yards. Last Friday against El Reno, the Highlanders would take it up a notch by allowing only 103 yards of total offense to the Indians with only 99 yards rushing as a team. Whatever the defensive recipe for MacArthur is, it is working at the right time.
Three-headed monster
In the first five weeks of high school football, each district standings begin to fill out the teams contending and other schools who may be pretending. In District 5A-2, three teams have come to the forefront as possible suitors for the district title: Lawton MacArthur, Ardmore, and Noble. Ardmore provides a large collection of playmakers all over the offensive side of the ball led by junior quarterback Cal Swanson, who is dynamic in his own regard. While Ardmore brings a more balanced offensive approach, Noble presents a dynamic passing game loaded with pass catchers like Trevor Wadrip, Trevor Lorenz and Brandon Harper orchestrated by junior Arkansas baseball commit, Colin Fisher.
All three schools have all one common denominator: a very sound and good defense. Ardmore and MacArthur have not allowed teams to score over 28 points while averaging over 200 yards rushing in each contest. While Noble’s defense may not seems as stout on paper, the offense of the Bears average 42 points a game paired a defense that allows an average of 23 points a game.
“I think next week against Noble is going to be very important. It is going to take a great effort, but if we can get out of there with a win then I really feel like it will be us and Ardmore going for the district championship in week 10, which we have done before,” Manning said.
The ‘special’ in special teams
Special team is sometimes one of the most forgotten aspects in football. But it’s been vital to MacArthur. The Highlanders special teams has allowed only one touchdown in coverage, allowing a second half kickoff return against Duncan. For some, it is simply the most inattentive part of the football game. For Manning and the rest of the Highlander coaching, it is an area of football the staff puts a lot of emphasizes on
“I feel like people neglect special teams. Everyone kind of sees it as a necessary evil, and we always viewed it as an area of the game we really want to win at,” Manning said. “We work on special teams, take it seriously and try to make that an area of the game where we can get an advantage.”
— Compiled by Charles Ajjarapu