One new face joins otherwise intact Mac staff
While a football team graduates players year-in and year-out, the MacArthur Highlander coaching staff returns everyone from a year ago. Keeping the continuity is key for the Highlanders success.
“It’s really important to have experience. We feel good about the guys we are bringing back, and expectations are high as always,” head coach Brett Manning said.
One new face will appear on the Highlander sidelines. Over the summer, Macarthur added Jaden Benway, former quarterback and cornerback for the Altus Bulldogs. After seeing Benway winning a state championship in 2015 with the Bulldogs, Manning is excited to bring that type of experience to the staff.
“He’s been great. He’s jumped right in, fit in with the coaching staff and gets after coaching,” Manning said. “He’s going to be a good one.”
With the pedigree that Benway brings, Manning could not be more pleased to bring in another coach of the highest quality. With the circumstances in teaching today, Manning emphasized how important it is to find a good, young and quality coach.
“It’s great to have a young coach because it’s hard to find. It’s not like how it uses to be where a bunch of guys are getting into this field. To be able to get one of them, we are pretty lucky,” said Manning.
Consistency within the coaching staff has highlights the program for years. Manning continues to bring back familiar faces to the program, keeping the togetherness of the program alive. When the idea of bringing Benway as a defensive backs coach, Manning was quick to get him on staff.
“It’s important that not only is he from the area, but he’s been a winner. He has experience, won a state championship and played on a great team. That’s probably one of his biggest attributes,” said Manning.
With adding Benway to staff, the goal never changes for the Highlanders. In one of the toughest districts in the state, MacArthur know the road ahead will be challenging with one goal in mind.”
“Our goal is always to win the district. We want to go into the playoffs in the best spot possible, the number one spot. We want to host two playoff games and that’s our main goal to win district,” said Manning.
— Compiled by Charles Ajjarapu