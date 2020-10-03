MacArthur appeared to have their foot on the collective throats of the El Reno Indians at multiple points during Friday's game.
But each time, El Reno was able to lift that foot just enough to escape and live to fight again. And no such moment was more crushing than the one with 2:37 left in the game. Leading by 4, MacArthur forced El Reno into a 4th-and-11 at the Indians' own 33-yard-line. But ER quarterback Dorian Plumley eluded the pressure and broke upfield and followed a block for a 29-yard gain.
Plumley would run 35 yards for the go-ahead touchdown two plays later. His dominance on that drive, along with missed opportunities on offense by Mac combined to result in a 20-17 district loss for the green and gold Friday night at Cameron Stadium.
For much of the night, MacArthur appeared to be reading from the same script they used in last year's 17-7 upset of the Indians on the very same field. They kept Plumley and the lethal El Reno attack that put up 37 on Noble a week ago largely in check, especially in the first half. In fact, Mac kept the Indians off the scoreboard for nearly the entire first half, with Plumley's 30-yard touchdown scamper down the sideline with 1:12 left before halftime the only blemish.
"Defensively, we played great, we held (Plumley) for most of the night," MacArthur head coach Brett Manning said. "He got free on about three plays. Unfortunately, it was the 4th-and-11 and the two touchdowns."
Plumley finished the night with 169 yards rushing, accounting for all but 16 of the Indians' 185 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, the Highlanders ran for 180 yards, but far less efficiently on 51 carries. Nasir Kemper ran for 68 yards and a touchdown, but was held to less than three yards a carry. Mac was also only able to muster 48 passing yards on the night. A fair amount of positive plays for Mac were also undone by penalties, with the Highlanders racking up 16 infractions for 130 yards.
The first quarter went by relatively quietly until the 2-minute mark when a 49-yard punt return by Arzhonte Dallas, plus a personal foul, set MacArthur up at the El Reno 14. Two plays later, Montez Edwards, lined up at quarterback, took a designed draw and broke it back to the edge, going 10 yards for the game's first score, giving the Highlanders a 7-0 lead.
The big special teams plays continued to go Mac's way as the ensuing short kickoff was fumbled by El Reno's Tyler Vargas and recovered by the Highlanders at the El Reno 31-yard-line. The Mac offense moved the ball, eventually getting to the El Reno 4, but was unable to punch it in. Instead of a touchdown, they had to settle for a 21-yard Johnathan Love field goal.
After forcing the Indians to punt on their next series, Mac appeared to be in business when Isaiah Gray ran 36 yards into El Reno territory and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on El Reno had Mac just 24 yards from scoring again. Nasir Kemper's first-down run garnered 9 yards, but a negative run play was followed by an incompletion, and on 4th down and 5 at the 19, Mac opted to go for it. Gage Graham's pass attempt was incomplete and the Highlanders once again left the red zone feeling unfulfilled.
"I felt like we left a lot of points on the board, offensively," Manning said. "I don't know how many times we were deep in their territory and didn't capitalize or came away with no points."
Another missed opportunity set up El Reno's touchdown just before halftime. After seeing their last offensive drive end in a punt, MacArthur got a shot at redemption when Plumley overthrew his target and the pass was picked off by Dallas at the Highlander 45-yard-line with just over 2 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. Mac not only had a chance at tacking on more points, but looked primed to hold the Indians scoreless in the half, just as they did in the 2nd half of last year's contest.
However, on the very next play, Gage Graham's pass to Montez Edwards was knocked out of Edwards' hands by Kade Mayo and plucked out of the air by Aidan Dyer. Instead of driving for more points, Mac had turned the ball over and saw their opponents score.
MacArthur (2-2, 0-1 District 5A-1) was originally scheduled to play Southeast this coming week, but the game is cancelled until Oklahoma City Public Schools lifts its suspension of athletic events. The Highlanders' next scheduled game would be Oct. 15 at home against Noble, who lost to Duncan on Friday night.