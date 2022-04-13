There was no absence of goals nor drama Tuesday at Cameron Stadium as Eisenhower and MacArthur renewed their annual rivalry in soccer.
With each school earning wins over Lawton High in both the boys and girls divisions, the winners of Tuesday’s matches would be crowned Lawton city champions. And they were indeed matches worthy of championships and of one of the more bitter rivalries in Southwest Oklahoma.
The MacArthur girls were tied with Eisenhower in the final minute when Ella Capuccio scored to give the Highlanders a 4-3 win and the city championship.
The boys game was level at a goal apiece at half, but three Eisenhower goals in the 2nd half gave the Eagles a 4-1 win in a match that was marred at times by physical play, yellow cards and trash talk.
Capuccio lifts Mac girls past Ike
Eisenhower began the scoring in the 21st minute when Cayla Hoch knocked the ball in after Mac keeper Rubianna Aldana spilled the save opportunity. Four minutes later, Mac’s Andrine Kleppe fired a shot from distance at the Ike goal, where it bounced off the gloves of keeper Ashana Gable and into the net.
Just before halftime, the Highlanders scored again when Zoe Martin’s shot skipped past Gable to give Mac a 2-1 lead at intermission.
Queen Harvey got Ike level again in the 2nd half when a sloppy touch by the Mac defense allowed her a shot on goal. The shot was stopped by Aldana, but the rebound came right back to Harvey, who calmly delivered it into the net to make it 2-2.
An Eisenhower own goal off a Mac corner kick made it 3-2 to the Highlanders. Then, Raniya Cattina delivered one of the goals of the season for Ike, sending a shot in from about 25 yards out that went over the outstretched hands of the goalie to make it 3-3.
With less than 40 seconds remaining, a Mac ball went past the Ike defense and right to the boot of Ella Capuccio. The sophomore slid the ball into the bottom right corner for the game-winning goal.
Hernandez, Ike win chippy affair
Mac scored first on a goal by senior Matthew Nicholas before an Aldo Hernandez free kick found the back of the net to make it 1-1 at halftime.
The second half was a whirlwind of pull-downs, pushes and cards. At least four were doled out in the first 15 minutes of the second half. But the half was also highlighted by Eisenhower goals. Hernandez scored a screamer to make it 2-1. Then, MacArthur had a golden opportunity when Jaidyn McBroom was pulled down in the box for a penalty. But Matthew Aguilar’s kick hit the crossbar, keeping it 2-1.
That remained the score until Josh Torkelson put one in with 11 minutes left, and the Eagles added an insurance goal late.