NORMAN — Facing steep odds in their Class 5A state quarterfinal bout against Sapulpa, the Mac girls executed a masterful game plan, and had the defending state champions on the ropes early.
But missed free throws, unlucky breaks and a dominant performance from the Chieftains’ Stailee Heard foiled the Highlanders’ upset bid in a 54-50 loss Thursday afternoon at Norman North High School.
MacArthur showed fight early, but got into early foul trouble, with three starters — Nadia Smith, Azariah Jackson and Tajanah Mardenborough — picking up 2 fouls each in the first quarter. Even with multiple freshmen on the court, Mac was able to use defensive pressure forced Sapulpa into mistakes. And when Jackson and Mardenborough returned, their impact was swift, combining for 8 of the Highlanders’ 10 points as they took a 10-8 lead after a quarter.
That momentum carried into the second quarter for a time, with Jackson adding 5 more points as Mac stayed ahead of the Chieftains for most of the quarter. Mac forced 8 first-half turnovers with pressure defense and relentless hustle from the likes of Jackson and Mardenborough. But missed free throws became a theme, with the green, gold and black missing 6 of 7 free throws in the 2nd quarter. Sapulpa took advantage, with a 3-pointer from Taylor Bilby and dominant post play from Heard pacing the Chieftains to a 23-21 halftime lead. Despite playing toe-to-toe with one of, if not the top team in Class 5A, coach Otis Gentry told his team the game was theirs for the taking, as long as they fixed the foul-shooting.
“I tried to stay positive but we did bring up free throws, told them that had to change,” Gentry said. “Unfortunately, we missed a few in the second half too.”
Also unfortunate for the Highlanders was they simply had no answer for Stailee Heard. After scoring 8 points in the first half, the Sapulpa junior nearly matched that scoring output in the 3rd quarter alone. Still, MacArthur stayed close. Kelvianna Sanders, who had played sparingly in the first half, hit a 3-pointer to give Mac a 28-27 lead early in the 3rd. Back-to-back baskets by the Chieftains gave the defending champs a 31-28 lead before Alayna Vines, Mac’s main answer for Heard in the paint, made a basket while getting fouled. But Vines missed the chance to tie the game, continuing the ugly trend of missed free throws.
Things went from bad to worse for Vines with about 2 minutes left to go in the quarter, when the junior appeared to suffer a lower body injury. She stayed in the game for another minute before getting medical attention. And despite clearly being in pain, Vines played for most of the rest of the game.
Sapulpa began to break MacArthur’s full-court press, with several transition baskets against little resistance, while Heard, who grabbed nine of her game-high 15 rebounds after halftime, was a force, finishing with 22 points. However, MacArthur wouldn’t quit, and their veteran leaders showed they wouldn’t quit.
In her final high school game, Jackson played one of her best games of the season, cutting to the basket with ease and putting up — and making — circus shots. Jackson finished the game with 20 points and four steals. The relentlessness of Jackson, Mardenborough and Vines, plus some foul calls on Sapulpa, allowed Mac to get back into the game.
With 2:35 left, Tajanah Mardenborough hit two free throws to make it a 51-48 deficit. The Highlanders forced a steal on the other end, but couldn’t convert on offense and a Brooklyn Berry basket on the other end made it a 5-point game.
The last half-minute or so of the game turned into a back-and-forth of free throws. And despite Sapulpa missing half of their 4th-quarter free throw attempts, MacArthur just couldn’t find enough baskets to capitalize.
Mardenborough finished with 13 points while Vines had 10 points and 5 rebounds.
While the loss was a disappointing end to the season, Gentry said his players had nothing to be ashamed of.
“They played to the expectation today,” Gentry said. “Yeah, you lose, but they played to the expectation, they played hard. They put it on the line, gave 100 percent and I couldn’t be more proud of these girls today.”