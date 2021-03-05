MIDWEST CITY — Over the past two years, the area round had proved to be the MacArthur girls team’s bugaboo. Whether it be bad luck, nerves or just running into teams who outplayed them on a given day, the Highlanders hadn’t been able to get to the state tournament under head coach Otis Gentry.
And while nerves may have been on display at times Thursday night, the Highlanders leaned on their two season-long hallmarks — pressure defense and team experience — to advance to the Class 5A state tournament with a 56-46 win in the area championship over Carl Albert.
The game was close through much of the first half, with the main difference being MacArthur’s full-court pressure defense, which forced the youthful Titans into some mistakes. McKenzie Washington, Tamera Thomas and Tajanah Mardenborough each had steals in the first half.
“I think the key really was our pressure,” Gentry said. “We put pressure on the ball, forced some turnovers and got some easy baskets.”
The high levels of defensive pressure were even more imperative because of Mac’s inability to capitalize on the offensive end, the Highlanders missing several open looks and breakaway chances. Despite forcing so many turnovers, MacArthur led 29-24 at halftime.
“Our shooting was really down, we missed a few easy buckets. I feel like that was due to the tightness we had,” Gentry said. “The defense we played was really the key.”
MacArthur continued to struggle scoring, and a Carl Albert 3-pointer gave the No. 4 Titans their first lead of the game with about 3 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter. But Mardenborough added a lay-in and two free throws, giving Mac the lead again, and also starting a 7-0 Highlander scoring run that lasted 2:30 into the 4th.
Washington had 10 of her team-high 13 points in the first half. She and the other seniors showed veteran poise down the stretch, with Naomi Smith overcoming foul trouble to score all 10 of her points after halftime and Natalie Smith making two key 4th-quarter baskets while also leading the way in rebounding.
“They showed leadership,” Gentry said. “They helped the younger players, told them, ‘Come on, we’ve got this’, when we needed them.”
The Highlanders put the game away by executing and making free throws. The team didn’t make a single 3-pointer all night, and rarely shot from beyond the arc.
Gentry said teams are only as good as their players and coaching staffs, and gave credit to Tony Batchelor, Dawna Schettler and Almeter Vinc. While it’s the program’s sixth trip to the state tournament, it is Gentry’s first time as a head coach.
“I’m still on a cloud,” Gentry said. “I don’t think I’ve come down yet.”