Nearly one month to the day after facing off at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, longtime rivals MacArthur and Duncan faced off again on the hardwood. And while Tuesday’s games followed somewhat similar scripts as their predecessors, the Highlanders were able to sweep the double-header this time.
After being shocked by Duncan the first time, the MacArthur girls were determined to not let this one slip away. And behind 18 points from Erin Henry, the Highlanders held off comeback attempts by Duncan to hold on for a 55-45 win.
Meanwhile, the MacArthur boys got off to a torrid start, beginning the game on a 25-1 run. Danquez Dawsey and Brandon Cowan combined for 46 points in a 98-58 romp.
Defensive pressure, shooting aids Mac in win
A pivotal moment in the girls game came with just under 2:30 left in the game. Holding a six-point lead, MacArthur got some breathing room with a Tamera Thomas basket. Mac’s McKenzie Washington then secured a steal and kicked it out to Erin Henry, who drilled her fourth 3-pointer of the evening. That put the advantage at 11, and MacArthur never looked back. On the night, Washington and Henry each tallied four steals.
For Mac coach Otis Gentry, the main difference between this game and the first meeting was MacArthur’s ability to make shots. In particular, Henry was crucial in Tuesday’s game, as she had missed some shots at Chesapeake she would normally make. This time, the senior was dialed in, something her coach took notice of.
“One time, she shot an NBA 3, I was getting ready to say something, then I saw who it was,” Gentry said. “They practice shooting those, so I feel more comfortable letting them shoot shots like that.”
The Highlanders were able to run out to a 19-10 lead in the first quarter behind 10 points from Henry. Alexis Giles’ jumper just before the first-quarter buzzer made the score 19-12 after eight minutes.
Even with many starters resting in latter stages of the second quarter, Mac was still able to keep Duncan at bay. The Demons only converted on two of their six free-throw attempts in the quarter, and players like Destiny Cation and Alayna Vines provided key contributions. The Highlanders’ last basket of the quarter came from a Cation lob pass from Cation that Azariah Jackson laid in for two. Still, fouls and missed opportunities at the rim meant the green, black and gold held just a nine-point lead at halftime. Even so, Gentry was pleased with the performance of his role players in that quarter.
“It feels great because you know you’ve got somebody on the bench who can deliver, who can step up,” Gentry said.
The third quarter got off to a rough start for Mac as Natalie Smith picked up her third personal foul a minute into the second half. Duncan then went on a 14-6 run, led by two 3-pointers by Abbi Price. If not for Jackson’s scoring — she had all of Mac’s six points in that stretch — the situation could have gotten much worse for the home team. But Henry’s steal-and-lay-up was followed by a scrappy basket from Kennedy Fisher, giving Mac an eight-point advantage heading into the fourth.
Jackson finished with 10 points while Smith, despite foul trouble, was able to lead the Highlanders in rebounding, while also registering a steal, block and assist.
Abbi Price led the Demons with 13 points, but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Alexis Giles had eight points, while Kyndle Ledford and KK Miller each hit 3-balls.
MacArthur’s next game is at home against Eisenhower on Thursday, while Duncan hosts Durant on Friday.
Mac boys race past Duncan
The first quarter belonged to Danquez Dawsey. The junior erupted for 18 points, drilling four 3-pointers. He led the charge as the Highlanders started on a 25-1 run, not allowing a field goal until there was less than a minute left in the quarter.
Fellow junior Brandon Cowan saw what Dawsey did in the first quarter and decided he was not going to be outshined in the second. Cowan scored 18 of his own in the second frame, part of a 22-point first half for Cowan.
Leontaye McClennon had a rough start, heading to the bench just two minutes into the game after picking up his second foul. But the senior made up for it in the second and third quarters, scoring 19 points while collecting five rebounds and three blocks. He also hit two buzzer-beaters, including a shot from near half court before halftime. He also hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to cap his night.
After McClennon, Cowan and Arzhonte Dallas all missed playing time early in the season, Mac coach Marco Gagliardi believes the rest of the team has gotten practice in terms of how to respond the next-man-up mindset.
“It’s made players take on a larger role, and they’re more comfortable in that,” Gagliardi said. “We’ve got six guys who can fill it up. I give them a lot of freedom offensively because they’ve earned it.”
Up by plenty after three quarters, Mac was able to give playing time to its reserves. Cody Cabelka and Vaughn Poppe each took advantage, ending up with five points apiece in the final frame.
Two bright spots for Duncan were certainly the Johnson brothers, Nick and Ben, who combined for 23 points, including two 3-pointers apiece. Blayden Foster also scored 11 points, nine of them coming in the fourth quarter.