Two Lawton high schools hosted first-round playoff soccer matches Tuesday, and each set of the home team’s fans went home happy, if not a little tired.
After 80 minutes of scoreless soccer, the MacArthur and El Reno girls went into extra time, where freshman MaCalah Burkhart danced around the goalkeeper to score the game-winning golden goal.
Later in the evening, the Eisenhower boys trailed Bishop McGuinness late into regulation, but Aldo Hernandez’s second goal of the match brought the score level, eventually forcing extra time. And with mere seconds remaining in the first period of extra time, junior Hayden Fogel sent a shot past the outstretched hands of the McGuinness keeper to send Eisenhower into the next round.
MacArthur secures victory over El Reno in thrilling fashion
While there was no scoring in the first 80 minutes of regulation, there were chances for each team to break the deadlock. El Reno put pressure on MacArthur early, but keeper Rubianna Aldana made some spectacular saves, while young defenders Avery Doughty and Layla Hugley Phillips thwarted multiple opportunities for the Indians.
A MacArthur corner in the 18th minute caught a few El Reno players out of position and nearly produced a goal, but to no avail. Then, with 2 minutes left in the half, MacArthur failed to connect on a chance on goal.
The near-misses continued in the second half. With 16 minutes left, Ella Capuccio, who had the golden touch against Eisenhower, had a clear look at goal, but her shot was pushed away by El Reno keeper Kinley Golden. The Highlanders regrouped and Andrine Kleppe let another shot go at the keeper, but it too was saved by Golden.
Caroline Huber of El Reno had a great look at goal with just a few minutes left in regulation, but Aldana made the save again.
But perhaps the most golden opportunity came with less than 9 minutes left, when Mac’s MaCalah Burkhart produced a great cross that found its way to the boot of Candyce Smith, who kicked it right into the gloves and stomach of Golden.
The game went to extra time, where MacArthur finally got its break. Alexis Schneider cleared the ball from the Mac side of the pitch, with the ball landing in front of multiple El Reno defenders and MaCalah Burkhart. Burkhart played the ball around the keeper Golden, and found herself staring at an empty net, in which she buried the golden goal with just under three minutes remaining in the first period of extra time.
Brace from Hernandez, Fogel’s game-winner see Ike boys through
The Eisenhower boys were in the playoffs for the first time in 24 years, securing a home playoff game by finishing second in their district. And the Eagles got a great opportunity early, as junior captain Aldo Hernandez was brought down in the box in the 5th minute. Hernandez buried the ensuing penalty, giving Ike a 1-0 lead.
McGuinness clawed back, getting a goal from Joe Coats late in the first half. The Irish got a second goal in the second half, with Colin Gormley tucking one away past Ike keeper Ryder Claborn.
With less than 8 minutes left in the match, Eisenhower’s Keagan Booker sent the ball into the box, where it was fumbled by the McGuinness keeper, and subsequently buried in the net by Hernandez, tying the match at 2. The two teams produced no more goals in regulation, and fans were treated to more sudden-death soccer.
Less than a minute into the first period of extra time, Hernandez got a free kick about 28 yards from goal, and sent it just wide. The score remained 2-2 until the very final seconds of the extra-time period.
Near midfield, McGuinness’ Griffin Plank, meaning to play the ball back toward his teammates, sent it directly to Ike’s LeAndre Tucker. Tucker turned upfield toward the Irish goal. He then passed the ball into the path of teammate Hayden Fogel, who sent the ball through the legs of a McGuinness player, over the hands of the keeper and into the net for the stunner.
Eisenhower will now face Southeast, a state semifinalist from a year ago.
Elsewhere, the Eisenhower girls, in the playoffs for the first time in 20 years, were in Piedmont. However, the Eagles’ stay in the postseason was short-lived, as they were blanked 6-0 by the Wildcats.