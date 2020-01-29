It wasn’t necessarily the way Otis Gentry wanted things to go, but his team came away with the result that mattered.
Trailing Altus by 15 points in the second quarter on Tuesday, Gentry’s MacArthur girls team clawed back earned a win over Altus at the MacArthur gym, 69-60.
Mac knew it would have its hands full against an Altus team who had won five consecutive games before losing to Cache in the semifinals of Altus’ own Shortgrass Invitational over the weekend. But even Coach Gentry didn’t expect to trail by 15 that early. He also didn’t expect Altus’ Lakysia Johnson to go off for 39 points, including 31 points in the first half alone.
“It was pure hard work,” Gentry said. “That number 22 had a helluva game.”
Unfazed, the Highlanders rallied back with 31 second-quarter points to cut the deficit to just two points at halftime. By the end of the third, Mac held a four-point lead. In an attempt to disrupt their opponent’s rhythm, the Bulldogs stalled, holding the ball for nearly four minutes. They then tried fouling, but MacArthur responded by going 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
“We hit free throws at the end,” Gentry said. “In fact, the only points scored in the fourth quarter was a three by them and eight free throws by us.”
Erin Henry had 18 points, Tamera Thomas had 13 and Azariah Jackson scored 10 points just three days after earning tournament MVP honors in the Shortgrass. McKenzie Washington hit four free throws in the fourth quarter to help salt the contest away. Meanwhile, freshman Tajanah Mardenborough had nine points.
Lawton High boys come back for close win
Winning has become habit for the Lawton High boys, ranked No. 4 in the newest Class 6A poll.
But on Tuesday, they found themselves down by a point at home to Choctaw at halftime. But behind 31 points from Sep Reese, the Wolverines rallied back for a 69-63 win.
The Wolverines were without the services of big man Ashawnti Hunter, but other players rose to the occasion. Marty Perry had 11 of his 13 in the second half, while Jaylen Swift, known more for his passing and defense, had a 3-pointer and went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
Lawton High hosts Ponca City on Saturday.
Around the area
Also around the area, the MacArthur boys rolled past Altus, 83-49. The Lawton High girls fell to No. 4 Choctaw, 81-28. Anadarko completed a road sweep of Elgin with the girls cruising to a 63-13 final and the Warrior boys hitting three 3-balls in the fourth quarter to take a 38-33 win. And in a match-up of teams still smarting from title game losses in their respective county tournaments, Cyril girls snuck past Sterling, 39-34.