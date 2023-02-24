Otis Gentry tipped his hand early during Thursday’s Class 5A Regional opener against Oklahoma City Southeast, however, only those who follow the Highlanders regularly probably noticed.
When the game started Gentry was sitting in a chair and seemed relaxed as the tipoff approached, but those who know his style knew something was different; he knew his club wasn’t going to have much trouble getting the win.
Normally Gentry is standing, pacing or kneeling at the end of the bench near the baseline, waiting to offer encouragement or to change offensive or defensive sets. There was little need last night because it took just a couple of minutes for the Highlanders to take command en route to a 81-23 victory.
The easy win gives the Highlanders the opportunity to face Glenpool Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Highlanders’ Gym. Glenpool beat Altus, 66-44, to advance in the other semifinal game.
With the start of the 6A and 5A regionals, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association now has the playoffs started in all seven classifications.
While the Mac girls easily moved ahead, the news wasn’t good for Eisenhower and Lawton High School girls which both lost their regional openers and will be packing away the gear come Monday. The Ike girls lost to Carl Albert, 70-37, while LHS girls were overwhelmed, 92-6, by No. 1-ranked Edmond Memorial.
The city boys teams swing into regional action tonight with Lawton High hosting a 6A Regional while Ike and Mac boys both hit the road. The highly-ranked Wolverines will watch as Choctaw and Putnam City clash in the opener at 6 p.m. tonight and then the Wolverines face Yukon at 7:30 p.m. in the other semifinal battle.
MacArthur boys will head to Carl Albert where the No. 1-ranked Titans are hosting Duncan, Mac and Guthrie for that interesting regional. Mac faces Guthrie first at 6 p.m. tonight and then the Titans meet Piedmont in the other semifinal. The two winners meet Saturday at 7 p.m. for the regional title.
The Eagles also have a tough regional at Oklahoma City Southeast where the other teams in the field are Piedmont and Santa Fe South. Santa Fe South and Southeast play the late game at 7:30 p.m. while Ike has to battle Piedmont in a tough first-round matchup.
The system is the same in 6A and 5A as the two teams that reach the regional finals will both advance to the Area Tournament next week but the biggest reward for winning the regional title is that regional champs need just one more victory to advance to the State Tournament.
The way Mac girls played last night there appears to be an excellent opportunity for Gentry’s club to make it back to State for the second straight season.
The few fans who showed up Thursday at Mac had to have a bit of empathy for the Southeast girls who came in with a 7-16 record including 10 straight losses to end the regular season. Plus the Southeast girls had just one reserve and as the fouls started to climb in the first half, it was fairly obvious that the visitors might be facing the possibility of finishing the game with less than the standard five-player number.
A, B State bids up for grabs
While the biggest schools were beginning regional play last night, at the other end of the spectrum Class A and B teams were trying to make their final push for a State Tournament bid at two sites, Chickasha where the Class A Area is being played and at Cache where the best Class B programs are competing.
While there were four elimination games at both those sites Thursday, tonight is when the spotlight will be shining bright as several area teams go after titles and a ticket to State. At Cache it will be a hot ticket as Fort Cobb-Broxton boys face Duke at 7:30 p.m. in a much-anticipated matchup.
“Duke likes to run a 1-3-1 zone and they do a good job with it,” Fort Cobb-Broxton coach Scott Hines said. “The thing about attacking their zone is we have to be patient; we can’t rush things. One trip down it might take one pass to get the ball inside but the next time we might have to make 10-15 passes.”
Hines hopes that after those well-executed possessions that Blayke Nunn will be getting a pass inside for an open look. Nunn is the “big” man in the lineup for the Mustangs but at 6-0 or 6-1 that’s not the normal post height.
“He’s really done a good job for us; he is strong and that helps him handle some of those bigger guys,” Hines said. “He is always there making a big shot or getting a big rebound. He’s just a tough kid who does what we ask of him.”
Nunn actually comes by the toughness from his athletic family. Dad Larry Nunn was a talented three-sport athlete at Apache, his uncle Robert Nunn was a starting linebacker for Oklahoma State on a team that included Mike Gundy, Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders, and Blayke’s two older brothers—twins Billy and Brayden—were standout football players and wrestlers at Anadarko.
“We have to keep Blayke out there; we have to keep him in there to handle those guys inside for Duke,” Hines said. “But we are going to have to play well and everyone is going to have to contribute because Duke will make you work for everything.”
Thursday proved to be a good day for area teams as Fort Cobb-Broxton and Mt. View-Gotebo girls both won and will meet in an elimination game this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at Cache. The Lady Mustangs beat Sentinel, 38-33, Thursday and the Lady Tigers edged Turner, 43-39.
The girls title game at Cache will match Hammon and Lookeba-Sickles at 6 p.m.
Apache boys eager to end State bid dry spell
When the Warriors take the court tonight at Chickasha against No. 1-ranked Caddo, fans will be hoping that this Apache boys team can end a 50-year dry spell when it comes to reaching the state tournament.
Apache coach Jordan Reed knows what it takes to reach the state tournament because he played for one of the most successful boys coaches in Oklahoma in Doug Schumpert.
“We are going to pressure teams at times but we mainly just want to pick them up at half-court and make sure we play solid defense and make teams work to earn every bucket,” Reed said after his club won three straight to claim the title in the Slick Hills Invitational at the Apache Events Center.
The Warriors are 20-4 entering the Area Tournament including a seven-game winning streak after a 48-38 loss to Fort Cobb-Broxton in the finals of the Caddo County Tournament.
The Apache-Caddo boys title game begins at 7:30 p.m. at Chickasha right after the girls title game between Caddo and Cyril at 6 p.m.
In that Area Tournament, Cyril boys stayed in the race for a State bid by edging Carnegie, 39-38, Thursday. The Pirates will face Texhoma today at 3 p.m. in another elimination game.
However, Empire girls saw their season come to an end with a 46-24 loss to Canute.
The road to State for Sterling girls came to an end Thursday as Jennifer Garner’s club got off to a slow start against Okeene and while the Tigers did mount a rally, it came up short in a 50-36 loss.