MacArthur football had its first positive COVID-19 test last week, Head Coach Brett Manning confirmed on Thursday.
The player, who was asymptomatic, tested positive last Wednesday. Manning said that player, as well as every other player in that particular position group, are quarantining away from the rest of the team through next Wednesday. Because of the isolated nature of the positive case, Manning said it does not appear that the player contracted the virus at football practice, and called the situation “frustrating”.
“We were doing everything we were supposed to,” Manning said. “And we’ll continue to do everything we’re supposed to.”
MacArthur’s scheduled scrimmage with Elgin tonight has been canceled. However, next Friday’s scrimmage against Carl Albert is still set to be held.