DUNCAN — Duncan broke out the bats early against MacArthur on Monday, building a lead and holding on to it in a 4-1 district victory.
The Demons tagged Mac starter Karson Christian for five hits in the first inning alone, generating two runs on singles by Kenny Garland and Peyton Roberson. In the second inning, Jackson Poague scored on a Chago Barham single to make it 3-0 Duncan.
The Highlanders scored their only run of the evening on a Caden Burk single to right field that scored Aiden Veld. Julian Love tried to make it two runs on the play, but was thrown out at home.
Love continued to be the Highlanders’ most reliable bat, going 2 for 3 with two singles, though he was thrown out trying to head home each time.
Stewart went 3 for 4 for the Demons, while Duncan pitcher Brance Garrett threw a complete-game 5-hitter, striking out seven and giving up zero walks on 97 pitches.
The two teams face off again Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. at MacArthur.