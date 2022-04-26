ELGIN — For the second time in the span of a week, MacArthur lost a district game to a local rival in extra innings.
This time it was Elgin who broke the Highlanders’ hearts. Despite erasing a 3-run deficit in the top of the 7th inning, Mac lost a crucial district contest on Monday as Phillip Pryor’s single in the 8th inning gave the Owls a 4-3 win.
Elgin quickly raced out to an early lead on the Highlanders. Pryor led off the 1st inning by getting hit by a Stephen Brown pitch. Brown then walked Jake Thomas. After a ground-out moved both runners into scoring position, freshman Tres Lorah drove home Pryor for the game’s first run. A few pitches later, when MacArthur catcher Julian Love threw down to second base to try to nab Lorah, Thomas alertly sped home and scored.
Those remained the only two runs in the whole game for much of the afternoon. On the mound, Thomas struck out 10 MacArthur batters. And when Mac batters did get on base, there were still problems. Twice, Highlander base runners were picked off and one of those runners, Evan Wiley, was later thrown out trying to steal second.
Brown was fairly stingy on the mound as well. Despite giving up eight hits, he only allowed the two runs in the 1st and a third in the 6th inning when Nacona Tahdooahnippah drove home Grady Thomas.
But MacArthur made amends in the top of the 7th. Kage Zeller and Caden Tahbonemah led off the inning with back-to-back singles before Wiley reached on an error that loaded the bases. After Josh Santos struck out, Caden Burk drove home Zeller and Tahbonemah. After another strikeout put Mac at its final out, Connor Clark was hit by a pitch, loading the bases again. Love walked, helping Wiley to get home.
In the bottom of the 7th, Elgin appeared to have a golden opportunity, when Pryor, representing the winning run, wound up on 3rd base. But Kage Zeller came in to pitch and got out of the inning, forcing extras.
The Highlanders got two runners on in the 8th, but were unable to produce any runs. The Owls quickly got things going, as Jace Williams was hit by a pitch, but was later thrown out on a fielder’s choice. However, Grady Thomas and Tahdooahnippah both singled and Nate Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. And even though a Rhett Vaughan strikeout meant there were two outs, it mattered little to Pryor, who drove a ball to center to score Thomas.
The two teams meet again today at MacArthur, first pitch at 5 p.m. Streaming will be available on the Oklahoma Sports Network.