The running backs from both MacArthur and Eisenhower — Isaiah Gray and TreVaughn Walton — were honored as some of the top players in their respective districts as the Class 5A all-district teams were recently announced, as decided on by the coaches in each district.
MacArthur’s Isaiah Gray was named District 5A-1 MVP after rushing for 1,891 yards as the Highlanders racked up a 9-1 record and district title. That season also helped head coach Brett Manning earn district coach of the year. Mac’s Eperone Taito was named co-defensive lineman of the year, Tully Booth of Duncan was co-offensive lineman of the year, Duncan quarterback Kenny Garland was named offensive back of the year, Mac’s Devin Bush co-linebacker of the year and fellow Highlander Montez Edwards was named specialist of the year.
Offensive all-district honorees from MacArthur included tight end Vaughn Poppe, lineman Josh Santos and honorable mention lineman Chris Maldonado. Despite a rough season, Altus was represented by first-team quarterback Bryce Kahla, running back Tommy Saxon, lineman Patrick Broughton and receiver Donovan Bailey. Duncan’s Jaxon Merchant made first-team offensive line.
On defense, defensive end Sam Sanders, linebacker Walker Blackmon and defensive backs Johnathan Love and Jaidyn McBroom represented MacArthur, while Duncan’s Treyvan Stewart was named all-district defensive end.
In District 5A-2, Ike’s Walton was named offensive player of the year after another 1,000-plus-yard rushing campaign. Jaeden Poahway was co-offensive lineman of the year, Darius Coppage was co-defensive lineman of the year.
Eisenhower’s Will Trachte was first-team quarterback, and was joined on the first-team offense by receiver Bryan Crittenden and lineman Marque Woodard. Receiver Cory McClelland and lineman Christian Downs were named second-team offense.
On defense, lineman Trinity Pewewardy and defensive backs Khalil Ferguson and Micah Wise were named first-team. Linebackers Darius Gray and Caiden Smalls were second-team selections.
