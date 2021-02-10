The MacArthur girls pulled away in the final quarter while the MacArthur boys continued their rampant pace as the Highlanders secured two wins over Altus at home on Tuesday night.
Leading by just four points after three quarters, Otis Gentry's Mac girls got key 3-pointers from Kalynn Kemna and Natalie Smith in the fourth to guide the Highlanders to a 66-53 win over the Bulldogs.
Smith scored 24 points, a total only eclipsed on the night by Bulldogs star Lakysia Johnson's 25. Although Johnson and Addison Stults combined for 42 points, the Bulldogs got hardly any help elsewhere. Meanwhile, Mac got 14 points from Azariah Jackson and 12 from McKenzie Washington.
In the nightcap, the Mac boys started hot and never slowed down in a 91-40 throttling of Altus. Eleven Highlanders registered on the scoreboard, led by Arzhonte Dallas' 25 points, followed by Danquez Dawsey's 20 and Marty Perry's 15.
The Highlanders play Eisenhower on Thursday.