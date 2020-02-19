MACARTHUR 55, DUNCAN 45
Girls
DUNCAN — Abbi Price 4-2-12, Giles 2-4-8, Miller 2-2-7, Samuels 2-0-5, Ledford 2-0-5, Foster 1-2-4, Hallford 1-0-2, White 1-0-2. Totals: 15-10-45.
MACARTHUR — Erin Henry 4-4-18, Azariah 5-0-10, Washington 4-1-9, Thomas 4-0-8, Smith 2-2-6, Fisher 1-0-2, Mardenborough 0-2-2. Totals: 22-7-55.
Duncan;12;8;11;14;—;45
MacArthur;19;10;10;16;—;55
3-point goals: DUNCAN — Price 2, Miller, Samuels. MACARTHUR — Henry 4.
MACARTHUR 98, DUNCAN 58
Boys
DUNCAN — Nick Johnson 5-1-13, Blayden Foster 5-0-11, Ben Johnson 4-0-10, Weaks 2-4-8, Lin 3-0-6, Mitchell 2-0-4, Jackson 1-0-2, Clifton 1-0-2. Totals: 23-5-58.
MACARTHUR — Danquez Dawsey 9-2-24, Brandon Cowan 8-3-22, Leontaye McClennon 5-7-19, Arzhonte Dallas 4-2-10, Moseby 1-2-5, Poppe 2-1-5, Cabelka 1-2-5, Edwards 2-0-4, Klein 0-2-2, Herring 1-0-2. Totals: 33-21-98.
Duncan;4;16;12;26;—;58
MacArthur;27;33;24;14;—;98
3-point goals: DUNCAN — B. Johnson 2, N. Johnson 2, Foster. MACARTHUR — Dawsey 4, Cowan 3, McClennon 2, Moseby, Cabelka.