DUNCAN — MacArthur and Duncan each had dramatic comebacks in a double-header Monday.
A wild sixth inning allowed for MacArthur to come back and win 14-11 in the first game, while Duncan took Game 2, 5-4.
Mac trailed 11-8 heading into the 6th, as Duncan had put up 5 runs in the 3rd inning (aided by Jackson Attaway’s 3-run homer) and four more in the 5th. Four base hits, two batters hit by pitch and two errors helped Mac put up six runs in the 6th, taking a 14-11 lead.
The 6th inning proved to b lucky for Duncan in Game 2, as two dropped 3rd strikes and some base hits allowed the hosts to tie the game, and a double by Kenny Garland allowed them to take the lead.