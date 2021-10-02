EL RENO — For the second consecutive week, MacArthur was able to put up plenty of points in the first half of a district contest on Friday night.
And for the second consecutive week, Mac's defensive performance was just as impressive — if not more so — than the Highlander offense, as the Mac defense rendered the El Reno offense ineffective nearly the entire night in a 49-8 runaway at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
The defensive harassment began less than a minute-and-a-half into the game, when the Highlanders forced El Reno running back Mikey Devereaux to fumble, giving the offense the ball just 30 yards from the goal line. On Mac's second offensive play, running back Isaiah Gray took a swing pass from Gage Graham 22 yards to the house.
It was the first of three first-half fumbles MacArthur would force. And while the Highlander offense was able to do little its next two possessions, the defense/special teams came to the rescue.
After seeing its second offensive drive stall out quickly, El Reno prepared to punt from its own 23 yard line. But the snap sailed over punter Cooper Park's head and into the end zone. By the time Park picked the ball up, he was met by several Highlander defenders, and Terrell Roberts' booming hit knocked Park to the ground for a safety.
Mac's next two drives ended with punts. And a pass interference call against the Highlanders extended the Indians' next drive. But the defense continued to apply pressure on Park, who was 2-of-14 for 4 yards as a passer. And on 3rd-and-9, it was Roberts again who made the crucial hit, stripping the ball free for Eperone Taito to scoop the ball and run in for the score to make it 15-0.
Just three plays into the Indians' next drive, they fumbled yet again. And even when the defense wasn't forcing turnovers, it wasn't giving up big plays either. Only three El Reno plays netted 10 or more yards and two came against the 2nd-string defense in the 2nd half. On the night, Mac held El Reno to just 103 total yards of offense.
"I think everything starts with our defense, they set the tone. They've been impressive the whole year," MacArthur head coach Brett Manning said. "Our defensive line, especially, they're not real big, but they're strong. They're quick, they're experienced and they know what's going on. But you gotta give credit to everyone on that defense."
Often given excellent field position, MacArthur's offense was able to get going and score on its final five possessions of the first half. Graham connected twice with senior tight end Vaughn Poppe for touchdowns, the second of which required some ballerina-like footwork from Poppe to get his feet in-bounds. Meanwhile, third-string running back Fontane Mollett scored on a 19-yard run in which he had to cut back from one side of the field to the other before hitting paydirt. The junion finished the game with 50 yards.
Graham finished 10-of-15 passing for 100 yards and 3 TD tosses. While the junior got better as the first half went on, his coach knows he's capable of playing even better.
"I thought he was solid. I thought he missed some throws he usually makes," Manning said. "Even though his numbers were pretty good, he could have been better but he's doing what we ask of him, and that's important."
MacArthur (5-0, 2-0 in District 5A-1) hosts Southeast on Thursday, chasing the program's first 6-0 start since the 2014 state championship season.