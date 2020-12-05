DUNCAN — With football winding down, Southwest Oklahoma continues to settle into basketball with a rivalry that only separates the two towns by 24 miles.
MacArthur visited Duncan on Friday night, with both the Mac boys and girls ranked in the Top 10 of Class 5A. And both certainly looked the part as the Lady Highlanders would come out on top, 60-22, while the Highlanders prevailed, 93-69.
Mac boys roll behind Dawsey, Dallas
Although Duncan took an early lead, MacArthur's Danquez Dawsey would begin his incredible night with a basket-plus-foul, cutting into the deficit.
As for the Demons, the Johnson brothers seemed to do it all, as Ben Johnson would lead the way with 24-point, followed by 18-point game from Nick Johnson.
Ben Johnson would continue to ride his hot left arm, getting his fourth three pointer to fall in as the Demons continued to stay competitive.
After two made free-throws by Dawsey, Austin Pennypacker would get his first points with a tough lay-in finish as Duncan continued to keep it close against the Highlanders. But Arzhonte Dallas and Brandon Cowan gave the Highlanders a boost of scoring as Mac went on a quick 7-0 run to extend the lead to nine.
Dawsey began to take over, as the Highlander lead would become a double-digit advantage hitting a big jump shot by the top of the key. His shots would continue to fall, as he got a long distance three to fall in before the half ended with Mac carrying a 48-36 lead over the Demons.
The second half brought more of the same as the duo of Dallas and Dawsey began to rain fire on the Demons.
Out of the break, the Highlanders would break out a quick 8-0 run, while the Demons just could not buy a basket.
Before long, the score reached 70-57 and eventually, ballooned even higher.
For the Highlanders, Dawsey would lead the way in points, getting a huge 29-point outing. Dallas would follow up with a 21-point game of his own, with Cowan following right along with 17.
MacArthur girls put game out of reach early
Behind baskets by Azariah Jackson and McKenzie Washington, the Highlanders held an 11-6 lead after one quarter. But it was in the second quarter where the Highlanders really began to pull away. Duncan got bit by the turnover bug and
The size and strength of Macarthur would pay dividends, as ladies like Alayna Vines, Tajanah Mardenborough and Washington would dominate the paint.
The Lady Demons would not lay down light. Big shots from Sydney Faulkner and Kyndle Ledford would keep Duncan scratching and clawing back at the Lady Highlanders. But it wouldn't be enough.
With a 2-0 record, the Macarthur Lady Highlanders will look to add on to the winning ways as they will travel to Piedmont to take on the Lady Wildcats, with a 6:30 p.m. tip off time.
Sitting at 0-2, the Duncan Lady Demons will look to get back on track as they will host Ada to take on the Cougars, with a 6:30 p.m. tip off time. Boys games will follow.