CHICKASHA — After scoring four runs in the first inning, MacArthur appeared to have brought its offensive firepower. Unfortunately for the Highlanders, Chickasha had a bit more.
Three Fightin’ Chicks drove in five runs, Lexi Albright hit a home run and Leighanne Eaton hit a grand slam as Mac pitcher Karly Harris gave up 12 runs in a 17-10 shootout in a non-district contest in Chickasha on Thursday.
Kennedy Fisher had three hits for Mac, and Madison Schraner had two. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to contest with a rampant Chickasha offense.
MacArthur (2-4) will make up a rescheduled game against Eisenhower at home at 6 p.m. tonight.