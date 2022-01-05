At one point in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s game, the MacArthur boys led Piedmont by single digits.
That period of time was short-lived, as the Highlanders went on a tear, outscoring the Wildcats by 24 points the rest of the way en route to a 95-62 win.
The No. 15 Highlanders’ win completed a clean sweep for Mac, as Coach Otis Gentry’s 11th-ranked girls team clamped down on No. 12 Piedmont in a 50-28 win earlier in the evening.
Both MacArthur teams head to Anadarko on Thursday for the start of the annual MidFirst Warrior Classic.
Mac goes on scoring tear as small ball pays dividends
Last season, MacArthur made it all the way to the OSSAA 5A boys state championship game despite employing a lineup that included, for all intents and purposes, five guards. The Highlanders weren’t necessarily big, but they could shoot, played tenacious defense and possess the endurance to run other teams out of the gym without getting winded.
This season, with the addition of Jamel Graves, the Highlanders have more of a traditional post player, giving them a boost in the rebounding category at times. But on Tuesday, Graves began to get into some foul trouble, and Piedmont was able to whittle the deficit down to 52-43 in the third quarter, forcing head coach Marco Gagliardi to turn up the tempo and turn to some unsung characters.
“We had some foul trouble, went really small, and Colin Gabriel, one of our seniors, was at the 5 and did just an excellent job, I mean an unbelievable job, battled inside with their big, hit a couple of 3’s,” Gagliardi said.
It was part of a run that saw Mac outscore Piedmont 27-9 over the course of the rest of the quarter, capped by senior Arzhonte “Man Man” Dallas drilling an NBA-range 3-pointer just before the 3rd-quarter buzzer.
“We were able to push the tempo. I thought Madden (Padilla) played just unbelievably. Jamel, despite the foul trouble, still scored 16 points. And Man Man is just Man Man, he’s going to do what he does.”
What that meant on Tuesday night was scoring 17 points in the first half alone, 12 of those in the second quarter. This came after sophomore Madden Padilla dropped 14 points in the first quarter, draining four 3-pointers. As a team, the Highlanders hit 16 3-balls and had five players in double figures.
Mac (3-5) heads to the MidFirst Warrior Classic in Anadarko, where the Highlanders open against Guymon at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Mac girls take advantage of Wildcat mistakes
Against 2021 state semifinalist and perennial 5A power Piedmont, MacArthur got off to as good a start as one could have asked for, going on a 10-0 run in the first quarter, forcing a handful of turnovers and pestering the Wildcats on the defensive end. Meanwhile, on offense, four different Highlanders — Kelvianna Sanders, Azariah Jackson, Samara Oliver and Layla Moseby — all hit 3-pointers in the first quarter. The first quarter was, itself, a good representation of how the rest of the game would be played: balanced scoring from Mac and poor shooting and turnovers for Piedmont. Jackson finished with 14 points, but was the lone Highlander in double figures, as Oliver followed up with 8 and Moseby 7.
Mac (5-3) will also open MidFirst play against Guymon on Thursday, tipping at 3:20 p.m.